PA Daily | Binance will list Velodrome and Vana; Matrixport claims BTC will break through $160,000 next year

Today's news tips:

Huabao Fund suspends subscription and fixed investment of its indirect investment in overseas cryptocurrency asset funds

Binance Launchpool to List Vana (VANA)

Binance to List Velodrome Finance (VELODROME)

Satoshi Act Fund to announce another version of “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” bill next week

Texas House of Representatives introduces bill to establish strategic Bitcoin reserves

ZKsync releases 2025 roadmap: improving development experience, performance, security, etc.

Travala’s associated address deposited 600,000 AVA to Binance at an average price of $2.6

Matrixport: Bitcoin may exceed $160,000 in 2025, with an estimated upside of 60%

Regulatory News

Huabao Fund suspends subscription and fixed investment of its indirect investment in overseas cryptocurrency asset funds

According to the Shanghai Securities News, Huabao Fund Management Co., Ltd. issued an announcement announcing that Huabao Overseas Technology Equity Securities Investment Fund (QDII-LOF) has suspended subscription and regular fixed-amount investment business. Other businesses are still handled normally. The date for resuming the subscription and regular fixed-amount investment business of this fund will be announced separately. Applications for subscription and regular fixed-amount investment business submitted by investors after 15:00 on December 12, 2024 will be deemed as applications submitted on the next working day and will not be confirmed. The funds that cannot be confirmed will be returned to the fund settlement account designated by the investor. Earlier news, funds issued by Huabao Fund and indirectly invested in overseas cryptocurrency assets were sold on multiple platforms such as Ant Fortune and China Merchants Bank.

Bank of England regulator asks firms to disclose cryptocurrency risks

According to Cointelegraph, the Bank of England regulator requires companies to disclose their current and future exposure to cryptocurrencies by March next year to monitor stability and assist in policy making. On December 12, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) asked companies to share information on their crypto asset exposure and explain how they use the Basel framework for supervision in a statement. The PRA pointed out that this will provide information for crypto asset-related work, help calibrate prudential supervision and analyze the costs and benefits of policy options. By collecting this information, the PRA hopes to monitor the impact of crypto assets on financial stability and ask companies to consider future plans as of September 30, 2029. The questionnaire covers key areas such as how companies use the Basel framework to manage risk exposure, hold crypto assets, and whether to use unlicensed blockchains. It also points out that unlicensed blockchains have risks such as no final settlement and settlement failure, which cannot be fully mitigated at present, but are still under review.

Satoshi Act Fund to announce another version of “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” bill next week

Dennis Porter, co-founder and CEO of Satoshi Action Fund (SAF), posted on the X platform that it will announce the launch of another version of the "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve" bill next week. It is reported that the "Bitcoin Rights" bill previously passed by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives was drafted by the external Bitcoin advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, which is the latest move to help legislators understand the nuances of blockchain technology and Bitcoin.

French financial group Oddo is developing a euro stablecoin and is expected to launch it next year

According to Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter said that Paris-based financial group Oddo BHF SCA is working with encryption technology company Fireblocks to develop a euro-denominated stablecoin. Oddo expects to launch the token next year, but it needs to wait for regulatory approval. It is reported that Oddo manages more than 140 billion euros (147 billion U.S. dollars) in client assets, has about 3,000 employees as of the end of 2023, and has three major business lines: private banking, asset management, and corporate and investment banking. The company is majority-owned by the Oddo family and had net banking income of 806 million euros last year.

Texas House of Representatives introduces bill to establish strategic Bitcoin reserves

According to CNBC, on Thursday, the Texas House of Representatives proposed legislation to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve that could serve as a testing ground for the U.S. Treasury Department. Republican Congressman Giovanni Capriglione announced at the X Spaces event on Thursday that the bill would allow the state to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve by accepting taxes, fees and donations in the form of Bitcoin, and would hold it for at least five years. Satoshi Action Fund, a nonprofit Bitcoin advocacy organization that worked with Capriglione to develop the bill, said the Texas bill aims to provide a way to strengthen the state's financial stability and make it a leader in Bitcoin innovation. "Inflation may be the biggest enemy of our investment, and establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve and investing in Bitcoin will be a win-win for the country," Capriglione said. Texas is not only the second largest economy in the United States and the eighth largest economy in the world, but also the region with the highest concentration of Bitcoin miners in the United States.

Project News

BNB Chain Opens Application for the 9th Season MVB Program, Committed to Building an “AI First” BNB Chain

BNB Chain announced today that it has opened the application for the ninth season of the MVB program. BNB Chain is committed to promoting AI innovation in Web3, with AI First as the core focus. MVB9 aims to attract more projects and developers that combine AI scenarios to jointly build an AI First BNB Chain. Projects in application and middle-layer categories such as DeFi, DeSci, games and social networking are also welcome to participate, and all kinds of exploration and innovation combined with AI scenarios are encouraged. Including but not limited to the following categories: Decentralized applications: Intention based DeFi, AI first Game, DeSoc, AI Agent and Companions, Data labeling, DataDAO. Infrastructure and tools: Identity, MPC Wallet, Social Graph, AgentKit, Agent Hosting, and DevTools. Data-related Privacy Computing and Streaming Indexing, etc. The MVB (Most Valuable Builder) Acceleration Program is jointly organized by BNB Chain, Binance Labs and CMC Labs. It is a 4-week incubation program aimed at supporting the growth of BNB Chain ecological projects. The application deadline for the ninth season of MVB is 11:59 PM UTC on January 13, 2025. Among the past MVB projects, nearly 60% of the 131 incubation projects in the first seven seasons received investment and support from multiple capitals including Binance Labs, and 5 of them have been launched on Binance Launchpool.

Binance Launchpool to List Vana (VANA)

Binance announced that it will launch the 62nd Launchpool project - Vana (VANA), an EVM-compatible user data ownership blockchain. Users can obtain VANA airdrops by locking BNB and FDUSD starting at 00:00 (UTC) on December 14, and the event will last for two days. Binance will launch VANA at 10:00 (UTC) on December 16, and open VANA/USDT, VANA/BNB, VANA/FDUSD and VANA/TRY trading pairs. The maximum token supply of VANA is 120 million, of which 4.8 million are Launchpool rewards.

Gate.io denies hacker attack rumors

In response to the news that "Aggr News reported that Gate.io may have been hacked and suggested users to withdraw money", the Gate.io security team said that no abnormalities were found, and no security agency reported any abnormalities. Deposits, withdrawals, and transactions are all normal. Do not believe the rumors. In addition, Kevin Lee, Chief Business Officer of Gate.io, clarified through social media that Gate.io's reserve funds exceed 100%, and the latest reserves exceed 10 billion US dollars. At the same time, he called on the industry to compete on an equal footing and develop in a healthier and more transparent direction.

Possibly affected by the listing on Binance, VELODROME rose by 166% in a short period of time

According to OKX market data, VELODROME broke through $0.42, up 166% in 24 hours, and is now quoted at $0.4. Earlier today, it was reported that Binance will list Velodrome Finance (VELODROME).

KaJ Labs announces $100 million investment to develop AI tools for the Ripple ecosystem

According to The Crypto Basic, KaJ Labs, the developer of the innovative enterprise platform Atua AI, announced an investment of $100 million to build advanced AI tools specifically for the Ripple (XRP) ecosystem. The program aims to leverage Ripple's efficient and scalable infrastructure to enhance AI-driven solutions in DeFi and corporate operations. The funds will be used to support research, AI model training, and the deployment of XRP-based AI solutions, with a focus on real-time analysis and automated workflows.

ai16z founder: Eliza has integrated Farcaster

ai16z founder Shaw posted on the X platform that ai16z Eliza has integrated Farcaster. In addition, it will provide a $420 bounty to each Eliza developer who brings the agent to Farcaster this week.

ZKsync releases 2025 roadmap: improving development experience, performance, security, etc.

ZKsync released a 2025 roadmap, including the following aspects: ① Simplify the developer experience: bytecode EVM equivalents, LLVM tools, VS Code debugger. ② Achieve a Web2-like user experience: in terms of performance, reach 10,000 TPS with a fee of $0.0001; in terms of security, implement the first phase, namely decentralized sorting and proof; in terms of user interface, develop a smart wallet SDK to support Web and mobile terminals; in terms of privacy, develop private Validium. ③ Connect public and private ZK chains with native interoperability for fast cross-chain transfers and method calls.

Bithumb will list Scroll (SCR) and Ronin (RON) in the Korean Won Market

According to an official announcement, South Korean crypto exchange Bithumb will list Scroll (SCR) and Ronin (RON) in the Korean won market, and trading is expected to start at 16:00 and 17:00 local time today, respectively.

OpenSea's official X avatar has been changed to Pudgy Penguins

According to OpenSea’s official X account, NFT marketplace OpenSea has changed its avatar to the image of Pudgy Penguins.

Financing News

Smart contract platform Waterfall Network completes $11.6 million in new round of financing

According to IBTimes, the smart contract platform Waterfall Network announced the completion of a new round of financing of US$11.6 million, with participation from Bolt's Capital, Alpha Token Capital and Enflux, providing it with funds to advance its research and development. The new funds will be used to strengthen the platform's infrastructure, simplify nodes and further improve them. It is reported that Waterfall Protocol, launched in July 2024, is a Layer1, scalable, decentralized smart contract platform developed by software development company BlueWave based on DAG technology and fast final PoS consensus. It is designed for the development of Dapps and aims to provide scalability, security and a truly decentralized governance platform while being compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

Decentralized derivatives protocol Symmio completes $3.1 million in financing, with Spartan Group and others participating

Decentralized derivatives protocol Symmio announced that it has completed US$3.1 million in financing, of which investment institutions such as Spartan Group, Orbs, MCLB and Blockchain Founders Fund invested approximately US$2.1 million in it. MS2 Capital, GMoney and Prime Ventures are the company's early investors.

Symmio is an intent-centric derivatives clearing layer that aims to solve DeFi's liquidity and fragmentation problems. It currently supports four networks: Arbitrum, Base, BSC and Mantle. The project revealed plans to launch the token TGE on December 16 to launch tokens on the Base blockchain. The initial liquidity will be provided through the SYMM/ETH trading pair on Aerodrome Finance.

Tokenization company Uranium Digital completes $1.7 million Pre-Seed round of financing

Tokenization company Uranium Digital announced the completion of a $1.7 million Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Portal Ventures, with participation from Framework Ventures and Karatage, as well as several angel investors.

According to reports, Uranium Digital is a startup focusing on the uranium market through tokenization. The company uses blockchain tokens to represent uranium ore, enabling seamless transactions in this originally underfunded and strictly regulated field. Tokens simplify the transaction process, while the underlying uranium is still stored safely, and its physical delivery is limited to licensed buyers.

DePIN project Soarchain completes $4.5 million in financing

DePIN project Soarchain announced the completion of US$4.5 million in financing, with participation from Taisu Ventures, BlockBuilders, Hyperithm, Plug and Play, Alpha Ventures, QC Ventures, Chorus One, Cogitent Ventures, Evo Labs, and Elevate Ventures.

According to reports, Soarchain is a DePIN project that combines artificial intelligence and modularity. Soarchain integrates users' cars into a secure real-time data network to provide support for advanced applications that improve safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Solana Ecosystem Tokenization Platform AgriDex Completes $4 Million Strategic Financing

Solana Ecosystem Tokenization Platform AgriDex has completed a $4 million strategic financing led by Portal Ventures, with participation from Endeavour Ventures, Hawkwood Capital, HU Investments, FS Ventures, and Sycamore Gap Management Ltd. Company. Angel investors participating in this round of financing include Tobechi Bolanle Taiwo of Palantir, Anna Yuan of Perena, Crypto Rand, and Michaël van de Poppe. This round of financing consists of a mix of equity and tokens, and AgriDex is valued at $28.5 million.

According to reports, AgriDex is a Solana-based tokenization platform focusing on agricultural products. After this round of financing, AgriDex plans to tokenize $4.5 billion in trade commitments, expand to new commodity areas such as West African cocoa and Eastern European wheat, and cooperate with Plume Network to provide trade finance loans to support agricultural orders.

Decentralized trading card game Fantasy.Top completes $4.25 million seed round of financing, led by Dragonfly

Fantasy.Top, a decentralized trading card game powered by Blast, has announced the launch of the second iteration of the platform, Fantasy V2, and has completed a $4.25 million seed round led by Dragonfly and supported by Manifold Ventures. The new capital will be used to improve Fantasy's main products and will help it expand into the broader social media field.

According to reports, Fantasy.Top is a SocialFi trading card game (TCG) launched on the Blast mainnet on May 1 by a creator named Travis Bickle. Fantasy.Top has stated that its goal is to become the ultimate financial infrastructure for online creators to monetize their content on a large scale.

Viewpoint

Matrixport: Bitcoin may exceed $160,000 in 2025, with an estimated upside of 60%

According to the latest report from Matrixport, Bitcoin is expected to reach $160,000 in 2025, with an estimated upside of 60%. The report points out that the Bitcoin market is maturing with increased institutional adoption, improved regulatory clarity, and increased speculation. In 2024, Bitcoin prices performed beyond expectations, attracting more investors to gain returns through Bitcoin ETFs. It is expected that by 2025, the adoption rate of Bitcoin is expected to exceed 8%, which will drive its transformation from a niche asset to a core component of the global financial market. In addition, the market demand for Bitcoin continues to grow, and changes in the macroeconomic environment and the expansion of global liquidity have supported its price increase. The report also emphasizes that Bitcoin's resilience and role as a tool to fight inflation will further consolidate its position in the global financial market.

Electric Capital: Asia has become the main source of global crypto developers, accounting for 32% of the total number of global developers

According to Electric Capital's report, Asia will become the main source of global crypto developers in 2024, accounting for 32% of the total number of developers worldwide. This ratio means that one out of every three crypto developers is from Asia. At the same time, North America's share will drop from 43% in 2015 to 24% in 2024, falling from first to third place. Europe ranks second.

BlackRock executives: Currently focusing on Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, not launching new altcoin ETFs

According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, Jay Jacobs, head of U.S. thematic and active ETFs at BlackRock, said at the "ETFs in Depth" conference: "We are just at the tip of the iceberg in our exploration of Bitcoin and especially Ethereum. Only a very small number of clients hold (IBIT and ETHA), so our current focus is on this rather than launching new altcoin ETFs."

Important data

Travala’s associated address deposited 600,000 AVA to Binance at an average price of $2.6

According to @ai_9684xtpa, the address associated with the Travala (AVA) project has recharged 600,000 AVA (about 1.56 million US dollars) to Binance in the past 15 hours, with an average recharge price of 2.6 US dollars. This is the first time that the address has transferred out or sold. The address received 8.21 million tokens (14.57% of the total circulation) a year ago. In the past 11 months, it has withdrawn 1.76 million tokens (about 1.32 million US dollars) from Binance at an average price of 0.7497 US dollars, and the current floating profit is 4.1 million US dollars. Influenced by CZ's tweet last night, the price of AVA has skyrocketed nearly three times, and the current price is 3.06 US dollars.

300 million USDT was transferred from Binance to an unknown wallet 16 minutes ago

According to Whale Alert monitoring, 300,000,000 USDT (approximately US$300,060,000) was transferred from Binance to an unknown wallet at 16:29:11 Beijing time on December 13, 2024.

Arbitrum team associated wallet deposited 20 million ARB to Coinbase at an average price of $1.04

According to Onchain Lens, a wallet associated with the Arbitrum team deposited 20 million ARB worth approximately $20.85 million to Coinbase at an average price of $1.04. In the past year, the wallet has transferred a total of 250 million ARB to Coinbase, with a total value of approximately $244.43 million.

Chainlink Futures Open Interest Hits All-Time High, Token Price Hits Three-Year High

According to Decrypt, Chainlink (LINK) prices soared to their highest level since January 2022 on Thursday, reaching $29.45, as demand for the asset from sophisticated investors continued to rise. LINK prices have risen 20% in the past seven days and 119% in the past month. Glassnode data shows that the open interest (OI) of LINK futures reached an all-time high of $770.27 million, triggering the rally. This figure dwarfs the open interest of competitors such as Toncoin (TON) at $259 million and TRON (TRX) at $356 million.

A new wallet accumulated 67,162 SOL from Coinbase in nearly 15 hours, worth $15.36 million

According to Onchain Lens, in the past 15 hours, a newly created wallet has accumulated 67,162 SOL from Coinbase, worth $15.36 million, with an average purchase price of $228.74.

Galaxy Digital increased its holdings of 1.07 million UNI and 27,722 AAVE today

According to Lookonchain monitoring, Galaxy Digital withdrew 1.07 million UNI (about US$18.9 million) and 27,722 AAVE (about US$10.19 million) from the exchange today.

The U.S. Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$598 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 11 consecutive days

According to SoSoValue data, yesterday (December 12, Eastern Time), the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$598 million. Yesterday, Grayscale ETF GBTC had a net outflow of US$48.4033 million in a single day, and the current historical net outflow of GBTC is US$20.939 billion. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF BTC had a net inflow of US$111 million in a single day, and the current total net inflow of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust BTC is US$1.027 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net inflow in a single day yesterday was BlackRock ETF IBIT, with a net inflow of US$432 million in a single day, and the current total net inflow of IBIT in history reached US$35.49 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$112.546 billion, and the ETF net asset ratio (market value to total Bitcoin market value) reached 5.68%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$35.173 billion.

A whale withdrew 3.72 million OM from Binance in the past 48 hours, worth $15.53 million

According to Onchain Lens, in the past 48 hours, a whale withdrew 3.72 million OMs from Binance at an average price of $4.17, worth $15.53 million.

Greeks.live: BTC options with a notional value of $2.1 billion and ETH options with a notional value of $640 million will expire today

Adam, a macro analyst at Greeks.live, posted on the X platform that 21,000 BTC options will expire today, with a Put Call Ratio of 0.83, a maximum pain point of $98,000, and a nominal value of $2.1 billion. In addition, 164,000 ETH options will expire today, with a Put Call Ratio of 0.68, a maximum pain point of $3,700, and a nominal value of $640 million. This week's market is mainly adjusted. Unlike last week, Bitcoin has a smaller adjustment this week, while altcoins have a stronger adjustment. As Christmas and annual delivery are approaching, market makers have begun to adjust their positions. Recently, large call option transactions account for a high proportion, with an average daily share of more than 30%. In previous years, the popularity of European and American transactions has declined significantly during Christmas. This year, the influence of US stocks on cryptocurrencies has increased, and this phenomenon may be more obvious. In the past two weeks, the options market data has shown that market makers are more cautious. The violent fluctuations in the market have led to a slight increase in the main term IV. Options are very suitable for short-term gaming at this time point. The main transactions this week are also short-term PVP, and the cost-effectiveness of buying options is still very high.

Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network in the early morning

According to Lookonchain monitoring, at 00:04 this morning, Tether minted an additional $1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network. Since November 6, Tether has minted 21 billion USDT on the Ethereum and Tron blockchains.

