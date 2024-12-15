Weekly Preview | Binance to List Vana (VANA) and Usual (USUAL); Sonic Labs to Launch Mainnet

PANews
2024/12/15 22:05
VANA
VANA$4.144-5.62%
USUAL
USUAL$0.0722-5.49%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.2094-5.48%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272--%

Important news:

  • Binance will list Vana (VANA) and Usual (USUAL) on December 16 and 18, respectively.
  • Ethena may launch a new stablecoin product USDtb on December 16;
  • Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 pm Beijing time on December 16, accounting for 2.26% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$91.4 million;
  • ApeCoin (APE) will unlock about 15.6 million tokens at 8:30 pm Beijing time on December 17, accounting for 2.16% of the current circulation and worth about US$24 million;
  • The Hong Kong Stablecoin Bill was gazetted and is scheduled to be submitted to the Legislative Council for first reading on December 18;
  • The Sophon mainnet will be launched on December 18, launching SOPH tokens and multiple applications;
  • Sonic Labs announced that the mainnet will be officially launched next week;

December 16

Project dynamics:

Ethena may launch new stablecoin product USDtb on December 16

Stablecoin issuer Ethena released a new video showing the USDtb display page and mentioned "December 16, 2024", which may imply that its stablecoin product USDtb will be officially launched on December 16. Earlier in November, it was reported that Ethena and Securitize were participating in Spark's $1 billion tokenization competition for the upcoming stablecoin USDtb. USDtb's initial reserves will be supported by more than 90% of BlackRock's BUIDL fund, which is tokenized by Securitize.

Over Protocol will open airdrops on December 16th

The lightweight node protocol Over Protocol announced a series of key time updates: Nethers NFT cross-chain bridging will be opened at 8:00 on December 16, and airdrop collection will be started at 9:00. Officials said that the OverFlex function will be launched before December 16, and Nethers NFT cross-chain and airdrop collection will last for 3 months.

Stacks announces sBTC deployment plan, deposit function is expected to be opened on December 16

Stacks, a Bitcoin scaling solution, announced that it will deploy sBTC in two phases. The first phase will support Bitcoin deposits on December 16, 2024. The second phase is expected to be launched 6-8 weeks after the first phase, when Bitcoin withdrawals will be available. The plan is implemented by Bitcoin L2 Labs. Stacks, a Bitcoin scaling solution, recently hinted again that Bitcoin deposits will be available next week. Stacks said on the X platform: "Next week, Stacks' sBTC will unlock Bitcoin's trillion-dollar market potential. Users can receive BTC rewards through the sBTC rewards program. An initial deposit limit of 1,000 BTC will be set for controlled testing, and the limit will be gradually increased over time."

Decentralized derivatives protocol Symmio plans to launch token TGE on December 16

Decentralized derivatives protocol Symmio revealed plans to launch a token TGE on December 16 to launch tokens on the Base blockchain, and initial liquidity will be provided through the SYMM/ETH trading pair on Aerodrome Finance. Symmio is an intent-centric derivatives clearing layer that aims to solve DeFi's liquidity and fragmentation problems. It currently supports four networks: Arbitrum, Base, BSC, and Mantle. The project announced that it has completed $3.1 million in financing, of which Spartan Group, Orbs, MCLB, and Blockchain Founders Fund invested approximately $2.1 million in it. MS2 Capital, GMoney, and Prime Ventures are early investors in the company.

0xAA, founder of WTF Academy: Starting from December 16th, 1% of SCIHUB will be donated on the 16th of each month for 9 consecutive months

0xAA, founder of WTF Academy, posted on the X platform that the token community and Alexandra Elbakyan (founder of Sci-Hub) have reached a consensus on the 20% SCIHUB donation plan: the first donation has been completed: 1% of the total circulation SCIHUB (10 million) has been donated; the second donation is about to be carried out: 10% of SCIHUB (100 million) will be transferred tonight; follow-up plan: starting from December 16, 2024, 1% of SCIHUB will be donated on the 16th of each month (commemorating the birth of SCIHUB) for 9 consecutive months (a total of 90 million). A total of 200 million SCIHUB, accounting for 20% of the total circulation. In addition, Alexandra Elbakyan promised: - A maximum of 1% of SCIHUB (10 million) will be sold each month, unless the token price drops sharply, resulting in a value of 10 million below $20,000, then it can be flexibly sold to ensure that $20,000 is raised.

Token unlocking:

Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 pm Beijing time on December 16, accounting for 2.26% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$91.4 million;

Cardano (ADA) will unlock approximately 18.53 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on December 16, accounting for 0.05% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$20.1 million;

December 17

Project News:

Nifty Island to conduct TGE on December 17

Ethereum blockchain game Nifty Island announced that its token $ISLAND will launch a token generation event (TGE) on December 17.

Magic Summit will be held on December 17

Token unlocking:

ApeCoin (APE) will unlock about 15.6 million tokens at 8:30 pm Beijing time on December 17, accounting for 2.16% of the current circulation and worth about US$24 million;

Echelon Prime (PRIME) will unlock approximately 750,000 tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on December 17, accounting for 1.46% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$10.5 million.

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) will unlock approximately 15.31 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on December 17, accounting for 3.76% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1.9 million.

December 18

Policy supervision:

Hong Kong's Stablecoin Bill is gazetted and is expected to be submitted to the Legislative Council for first reading on December 18

According to a news release from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Hong Kong published the Stablecoin Bill in the Gazette today to introduce a regulatory system for issuers of fiat stablecoins in Hong Kong. The Bill aims to improve the regulatory framework for virtual asset activities to address the potential risks posed by fiat stablecoins to financial stability, ensure that users have adequate protection, and maximize the benefits of virtual assets and related technologies. Under the proposed licensing system, anyone who conducts any of the following activities must first obtain a license from the Monetary Authority:

(i) issuing legal tender stablecoins in Hong Kong in the course of its business;

(ii) in the course of its business, issuing a fiat currency stablecoin purportedly pegged to the value of the Hong Kong dollar; or

(iii) actively promote the issuance of its fiat stablecoin to the Hong Kong public.

In order to effectively implement the system, the Bill also proposes to give the Monetary Authority the necessary supervisory, investigative and law enforcement powers. The Bill will be submitted to the Legislative Council for first reading on December 18.

Project News:

Ubisoft's Web3 shooting game "Captain Laserhawk: The GAME" will be launched on December 18

The Arbitrum Foundation and Ubisoft announced that a Web3 shooter, Captain Laserhawk: The GAME, will debut on December 18. In preparation for the game's release, the two teams partnered with Magic Eden to launch the game's Niji Warrior series of NFTs, which went live today in the form of free minting. This dynamic NFT grants exclusive game privileges, including early access rights, and gives players the ability to influence game development. "Captain Laserhawk: The GAME" is a competitive multiplayer shooter set in the dystopian world of Eden, inspired by the "Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix" series broadcast on Netflix.

Sophon mainnet will be launched on December 18, launching SOPH tokens and multiple applications

Sophon officially announced that the mainnet will be officially launched on December 18, focusing on the on-chain entertainment ecosystem, including ticketing, mobile games, AI agent platforms, prediction markets, cross-chain bridges, decentralized exchanges, and Memecoin Launchpad. SOPH tokens will be released in two phases: the first phase is Genesis, which provides a gas-free experience to test network stability, but the tokens are not transferable for the time being. Node rewards will begin to accumulate from January 1, 2024. In addition, Sophon will open KYC verification from December 4, launch the Guardian application on December 18, and start the member claim and delegation process, aiming to build the future of on-chain entertainment through real users and practical scenarios, and plans to introduce listed companies and mature game projects to accelerate user on-chain.

Token unlocking:

QuantixAI (QAI) will unlock approximately 232,000 tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on December 18, accounting for 5.16% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$22 million;

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 12.86 million tokens at 3:00 p.m. Beijing time on December 18, accounting for 0.44% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$14.7 million;

Eigenlayer (EIGEN) will unlock approximately 1.29 million tokens at 3:00 am Beijing time on December 18, accounting for 0.61% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$6.2 million.

Fusionist (ACE) will unlock approximately 1.8 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on December 18, accounting for 4.26% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$4.9 million.

Catizen (CATI) will unlock approximately 9.9 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on December 18, accounting for 4.81% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$4.9 million.

December 19

Project News:

LayerZero plans to vote on December 19 to decide whether to activate the fee switch mechanism

LayerZero plans to hold a referendum on December 19 to decide whether to activate the fee switch mechanism.

Token unlocking:

Pixels (PIXEL) will unlock approximately 54.38 million tokens at 6:00 pm Beijing time on December 19, accounting for 7.05% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$12.1 million.

Hatom (HTM) will unlock approximately 1.07 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on December 19, accounting for 2.39% of the current circulation and worth approximately $1.3 million.

December 20

Project News:

ODOS launches DAO and tokenized loyalty program, rewards claiming starts on December 20

DEX aggregator ODOS announced the official launch of Odos DAO and launched its tokenized loyalty program, which is scheduled to go live at 12:00 on December 20, Beijing time. It marks its shift towards decentralized governance and user-centric growth. To reward early users, 494,278 eligible addresses will receive retroactive ODOS rewards based on historical usage. Eligibility queries will begin on December 12, 2024, and claims will begin on December 20, 2024.

HashKey Chain will launch its first hackathon event on December 20th - "Taichu"

HashKey Chain announced that it will host its first hackathon event, "Taichu", in Hong Kong on December 20, to discuss Web3 applications and infrastructure in a compliant environment with developers, creators and enthusiasts, and build an ecosystem with developers.

Cash App will stop fee-free peer-to-peer Bitcoin transfers starting December 20

Cash App, owned by Block, announced that it will end support for peer-to-peer transfers of Bitcoin through $cashtags starting December 20, 2024, but users can still transfer money through the Lightning Network or the Bitcoin blockchain. A Cash App spokesperson said the move was to focus resources on products and services that Bitcoin users value most. It is reported that the decision was made months after the US federal investigation agency questioned Block's compliance, but officials denied any connection between the two. Cash App was launched in 2013 and currently has 56 million active accounts, providing services such as Bitcoin trading, stock purchases and payments.

Token unlocking:

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) will unlock approximately 4.17 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on December 20, accounting for 1.97% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$2.3 million.

December 21

None

December 22

None

Specific time to be determined

Metis restarts the decentralized sorter program, and the related reward plan will start next week

Ethereum Layer2 network Metis announced the launch of the Decentralized Sequencer (DSEQ) restart plan to promote network growth and innovation through improved reward mechanisms and ecological collaboration. The plan includes node rewards (up to 5,000 METIS per month), node and LST protocol rewards (up to an additional 10,000 METIS per month), and special rewards to encourage outstanding contributions and ecological collaboration. Metis will also provide technical support and marketing subsidies to help projects expand their influence and increase trading activity, while inviting community users to create value through interaction. The reward plan will be launched next week, and specific application details will be announced later.

Satoshi Act Fund to announce another version of “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” bill next week

Dennis Porter, co-founder and CEO of Satoshi Action Fund (SAF), posted on the X platform that it will announce the launch of another version of the "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve" bill next week. It is reported that the "Bitcoin Rights" bill previously passed by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives was drafted by the external Bitcoin advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, which is the latest move to help legislators understand the nuances of blockchain technology and Bitcoin. SAF has successfully helped 20 other states draft and pass similar legislation, including four bills in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Montana and Arkansas that have become law.

Sonic Labs announces that the mainnet will be officially launched next week

Layer 1 blockchain project Sonic Labs (formerly Fantom) announced that its mainnet will be launched next week (open to public users).

ZachXBT: A vulnerability research worth over $25 million will be released next week

ZachXBT, the chain detective, said on the X platform: "Next week, a vulnerability research worth more than $25 million will be released. We plan to release it before the end of the year so that the exploiters can't enjoy the holiday."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018705-5.92%
Major
MAJOR$0.15446-3.30%
SIX
SIX$0.01972-3.75%
MAY
MAY$0.05002-5.51%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018705-5.92%
LightLink
LL$0.01376-1.92%
SUI
SUI$3.498-5.35%
Humanity
H$0.03912-7.60%
Flux
FLUX$0.2114-6.50%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019623+9.55%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007531-7.09%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.04014-0.83%
Major
MAJOR$0.15446-3.30%
SIX
SIX$0.01972-3.75%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

IMF: Some crypto assets will be included in the National Economic Accounts System (SNA) and classified as "non-produced non-financial assets"