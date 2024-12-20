OSL Trading Time: BTC has fallen back more than 11% from its historical high, and analysts believe it is a short-term fluctuation

PANews
2024/12/20 10:49
Bitcoin
BTC$113,649.36-2.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09997-0.18%

OSL Trading Time: BTC has fallen back more than 11% from its historical high, and analysts believe it is a short-term fluctuation

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETH, ETF, BTC

El Salvador continues to accelerate its Bitcoin purchases through an ambitious plan despite its deal with the International Monetary Fund. The news comes alongside a proposed Bitcoin reserve bill that, if enacted, could end the cryptocurrency market’s 4-year boom-bust cycle.

Currently, the average profit of Bitcoin investors has reached $67,000, and as the cryptocurrency market expands, experts predict that the crypto index will become a market barometer like the S&P 500. However, major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have suffered a sharp correction after the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut.

In this regard, veteran trader Peter Brandt is bullish on the Bitcoin-gold ratio, believing that the current downturn may be temporary, but analyst Justin Bennett warns that if the bulls lose momentum, there may be further declines.

On the policy level, Senator Cynthia Lummis plans to authorize the Federal Reserve to buy and hold Bitcoin, Craig Wright, the self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator, has been sentenced, President Trump has pledged to establish a national strategic Bitcoin reserve, and the German Free Democratic Party is also pushing for the integration of digital assets into the country's existing financial framework. Despite the current downward trend in the market, the industry remains optimistic about the maturity of the crypto market in the next few years as institutional investors purchase the equivalent of 8 years of Bitcoin issuance in 2024.

2. Key data (as of 09:25 HKT, December 20)

  • S&P 500: 5,867.08 (+23.00% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 20,109.06 points (+29.05% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.559% (+67.81 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 106.593 (+7.05% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $96,983.10 (+129.46% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $97.39 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,415.35 (+49.70% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $59.25 billion

3. ETF flows (December 19 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$647.89 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$63.16 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Retail sales month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 17)

  • Actual: 0.7% / Previous: 0.5% / Expected: 0.5%

Federal Reserve interest rate decision (03:00 am, December 19)

  • Actual: 4.5% / Previous: 4.75% / Expected: 4.5%

Final GDP quarter-on-quarter value (09:30 p.m., December 19)

  • Actual: 3.1% / Previous: 3.00% / Expected: 2.80%

Core PCE price index month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 20)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.3% / Expected: 0.2%

Personal income month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 20)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.6% / Expected: 0.4%

Personal expenditure month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 20)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.4% / Expected: 0.5%

5. Hot News

  • Metaplanet issues 5 billion yen in ordinary bonds to accelerate Bitcoin purchases

  • Mt.Gox address just transferred nearly 720 BTC, worth about $69.87 million

  • Data: The number of active cryptocurrency users in Hong Kong is currently estimated to be only about 100,000

  • El Salvador wallet address holds 11 bitcoins worth $1.07 million

  • US SEC approves Hashdex to launch Nasdaq Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto index ETF

  • El Salvador officials: Will accelerate the purchase of Bitcoin as a strategic reserve, the official Bitcoin wallet Chivo will be sold or discontinued

  • The UFD that a trader bought for $700 is now worth more than $12.56 million

  • US listed company reAlpha plans to use up to 25% of its surplus cash to buy cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin mining company MARA has increased its holdings of 15,574 bitcoins in the past two months, worth about $1.53 billion

  • Bitcoin mining company Hut 8 increased its holdings by 990 BTC, and its total reserve value increased to US$1 billion

  • Ceffu deposits 2,025 BTC, about $207 million, to Binance

  • Fuel is now open for airdrops and token staking

  • Binance Alpha has announced the third batch of projects

  • Bitwise CIO: BTC's pullback is only a short-term fluctuation and does not change the long-term bullish trend of the crypto market

  • Binance User Survey: 23.89% of respondents believe AI tokens will dominate market growth in 2025, 16.1% hold Meme coins

  • Kelp DAO releases KERNEL token economics, 55% allocated to community rewards and airdrops

  • El Salvador reaches $1.4 billion loan agreement with IMF, Bitcoin payments will become voluntary

  • Powell: We are not allowed to own Bitcoin and we do not want to change the law

  • Trump family crypto project WLFI announces long-term partnership with Ethena Labs

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018705-5.92%
Major
MAJOR$0.15446-3.30%
SIX
SIX$0.01972-3.75%
MAY
MAY$0.05002-5.51%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018705-5.92%
LightLink
LL$0.01376-1.92%
SUI
SUI$3.498-5.35%
Humanity
H$0.03912-7.60%
Flux
FLUX$0.2114-6.50%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019623+9.55%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007531-7.09%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.04014-0.83%
Major
MAJOR$0.15446-3.30%
SIX
SIX$0.01972-3.75%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

IMF: Some crypto assets will be included in the National Economic Accounts System (SNA) and classified as "non-produced non-financial assets"