PA Daily | Xterio will conduct TGE on January 8, 2025; Matrixport said that the 2025 Bitcoin bull market may face a variety of potential risk factors

Today's news tips:

Yesterday, the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of $475 million, and the Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of $118 million

The address that received 1940 ETH in Ethereum IC0 woke up after sleeping for 9.4 years

Matrixport: Bitcoin bull market in 2025 may face multiple potential risk factors

Greeks.Live: 150,000 BTC and 1.12 million ETH options are about to expire, and the next few months may usher in a bull market with sector rotation

Binance Alpha adds arc, WHY, APU, HAPPY, and FWOG

Xterio will conduct TGE on January 8, 2025

1.69 trillion BONKs have been destroyed, worth more than $50 million

Binance: BNSOL Super Staking will launch the third phase of the project MANTRA (OM)

Regulatory/Macro

Bitwise applies to the US SEC for a Bitcoin Standard ETF

According to Cointelegraph, Bitwise has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF. The fund aims to invest in stocks of companies that adopt the Bitcoin standard, with at least 1,000 BTC in the company's funds.

BlackRock doubles down on IBIT through its Global Allocation Fund

According to Cryptoslate, BlackRock's filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows that as of October 31, its Global Allocation Fund held 430,770 shares of Bitcoin spot ETF IBIT, with a total value of more than $17 million. This is an increase of 117% compared to the 198,874 shares reported on July 31, and a user named X named MacroScope pointed out this significant increase. In addition, compared with the 43,000 shares registered in the first quarter, the number of IBIT shares currently reported is more than 10 times higher. The Global Allocation Fund is a diversified investment product of BlackRock, covering short-term securities such as stocks, bonds, money market securities in the U.S. and foreign markets, and its investment portfolio is adjusted regularly. Although BlackRock has doubled its investment in its Bitcoin products, IBIT shares account for only 0.1% of the total size of the Global Allocation Fund of $16.5 billion.

Strive, a Trump-related asset management company, applies for a "Bitcoin bond" ETF

According to Cointelegraph, according to documents filed on December 26, Strive, an asset management company founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, has applied to US regulators to list an ETF that will invest in Bitcoin convertible bonds issued by MicroStrategy and other companies. These bonds are called "Bitcoin bonds" and are convertible securities issued by MicroStrategy or other companies that plan to use the proceeds mainly to purchase Bitcoin. The Strive Bitcoin Bond ETF will be actively managed to access these "Bitcoin bonds" directly or through financial derivatives such as swaps and options. Although Strive has not yet clarified the management fees that investors need to pay, the fees of actively managed funds are generally higher than those of passive index funds. Vivek Ramaswamy, an outspoken supporter of US President-elect Trump, founded Strive Asset Management in 2022. In November this year, Trump announced that Ramaswamy and Tesla founder Musk would lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a private initiative aimed at cutting wasteful government spending. Earlier in November, it was reported that asset management company Strive established a wealth management department to include Bitcoin in standard investment portfolios.

Project News

Binance to Support Optimism (OP) Network Upgrade and Hard Fork

According to the official announcement, Binance is expected to suspend the token deposit and withdrawal services of the Optimism (OP) network at 01:00 (Eastern Time) on January 10, 2025 to support its network upgrade and hard fork. The project will perform a network upgrade and hard fork at 02:00 (Eastern Time) on January 10, 2025.

Xterio will conduct TGE on January 8, 2025

Xterio, a gaming infrastructure and AI gaming studio, has officially announced that its Token Generation Event will be officially launched on January 8, 2025. Officials said that this will usher in a new era of integration of AI, games and communities.

Jupiter will airdrop 700 million JUP next month, and the number of eligible wallets is about 2.3 million

Jupiter, a decentralized exchange based on the Solana ecosystem, announced that it will conduct a JUPuary airdrop next month, totaling 700 million JUP tokens, worth more than $590 million. The total amount of JUP allocated to users is 425 million, of which 75 million JUP are reserved for stakers; the number of eligible wallets is about 2.3 million: including 2 million Swap trading users and 320,000 professional traders; each staked JUP can get a reward of 0.1 JUP. Jupiter emphasized that the allocation plan is a draft and may be adjusted.

Siqi Chen gradually sold the donated Mira coins to donate to the Ccancer laboratory, and Mira's market value once fell to 14 million US dollars

According to The Block, Siqi Chen, CEO and CFO of the startup financial platform Runway, posted a message yesterday, calling on everyone to donate to support the Ccancer Laboratory at the University of Colorado. The laboratory is the only institution in North America that studies childhood craniopharyngioma, and Siqi Chen's young daughter Mira is suffering from this disease. Thanks to the forwarding and promotion of many well-known X users, including Linda Yaccarino, CEO of the X platform, as of the writing of this article, Siqi Chen's fundraising on GoFundMe has exceeded $230,000. Unexpectedly, a user of Pump.Fun created a meme coin called Mira, which once had a market value of up to $80 million. Fortunately, X user Waddles quickly purchased and gave Siqi Chen 50% of the shares after the coin was issued, making his holdings instantly worth millions of dollars. However, when Siqi Chen announced plans to gradually sell off these Mira coins and donate all the proceeds to the laboratory, the market value of the coin began to fall, once falling to $14 million. Siqi Chen disclosed his plans to sell Mira coins on the X platform: "Starting at approximately 3am UTC on December 27, I will sell $1,000 worth of Mira coins every 10 minutes, without interruption. If the plan changes, I will notify you 24 hours in advance." He acknowledged that some traders may have profited without the intention to donate, but overall he saw the event as a positive. "We originally aimed to raise $200,000, but will eventually raise at least $1 million for rare disease research. This is undoubtedly a win for the world," he revealed. As of this writing, the market value of Mira coins has fallen to around $19 million. Meanwhile, a meme coin named "kitkat" after Mira's dog also briefly reached a market value of $3 million, but has now fallen to about $150,000. "Every penny we get from kitkat/meme coins, including LP fees, after taxes, will go directly to rare disease research," Siqi Chen said.

1.69 trillion BONKs have been destroyed, worth more than $50 million

According to SolanaFloor detection, Solana ecosystem Meme coin BONK has destroyed 1.69 trillion BONK (worth approximately US$52.28 million) from its total supply after the proposal was approved by Bonk DAO.

Binance: BNSOL Super Staking will launch the third phase of the project MANTRA (OM)

According to Binance’s announcement, BNSOL Super Staking will launch the third phase of the project MANTRA (OM) from 8:00 on January 1, 2025 to 7:59 on February 1, 2025 (Beijing time). Users who hold BNSOL or stake SOL to BNSOL during this period can receive OM APR Boost airdrop rewards. OM APR Boost airdrop rewards can be claimed around 13:30 (Eastern Time) every day starting from January 2, 2025. MANTRA is a layer 1 blockchain focused on tokenizing real-world assets.

Viewpoint

Matrixport: Bitcoin bull market in 2025 may face multiple potential risk factors

Matrixport pointed out in its latest weekly report that the 2025 Bitcoin bull market may face a variety of potential risk factors. Among them, BlackRock once said that the decentralized nature of the Bitcoin protocol may not fully guarantee the 21 million supply cap, triggering market discussions. In addition, Google announced the launch of the 105-qubit "Willow" quantum chip, which once again raised concerns about the potential threat of quantum computing to Bitcoin security, although the technology is still in its early stages. The report also mentioned that the Federal Reserve recently raised its inflation expectations, partly due to concerns about Trump's possible tariffs, but its actual impact may be limited. Matrixport believes that inflation may not be a big problem next year, which provides room for the Federal Reserve to maintain a dovish stance. In addition, historical data shows that Bitcoin bull markets often peak at the peak of regulatory pressure. As regulatory issues such as the United States' approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs are gradually resolved, the risk of the end of this round of bull market may be driven by other factors. The report reminds that the Federal Reserve may adopt a more hawkish monetary policy after Trump's election, which will bring new uncertainties to the Bitcoin and crypto markets.

Greeks.Live: 150,000 BTC and 1.12 million ETH options are about to expire, and the next few months may usher in a bull market with sector rotation

Adam, an analyst at Greeks.Live, said that on December 27, the last option delivery of the year was ushered in. A total of 150,000 BTC options expired, with a Put Call Ratio of 0.69, a maximum pain point of $85,000, and a nominal value of $14.17 billion; at the same time, 1.12 million ETH options expired, with a Put Call Ratio of 0.41, a maximum pain point of $3,000, and a nominal value of $3.74 billion. The total nominal value of this delivery is about $18 billion. Due to the Christmas and annual delivery, the overall market heat is low, and the theme of this week is still mainly adjustment. In addition, Bitcoin's annual revenue in 2024 will more than double, especially the strong performance at the end of the year, and the market is optimistic about 2025. Analysis points out that Trump may become the most crypto-friendly president after taking office in January next year, and Musk's influence will further promote the development of the crypto industry. Factors such as the integration of mainstream finance and crypto, and the US government and corporate reserves of Bitcoin are expected to have a positive impact on the market, and the next few months may usher in a bull market with sector rotation. According to previous news, the largest ETH block option on Deribit today bought a call option with an exercise price of US$4,000 on January 10 next year.

Pantera Capital: Stablecoin adjusted trading volume to exceed $5 trillion in 2024

According to Crowdfund Insider, Pantera Capital pointed out in a blog that although cryptocurrencies often attract attention for their volatility, tokens and liquidity, stablecoins are the key force that quietly promotes the popularity of cryptocurrencies. From accounting for only 3% of blockchain transactions in 2020 to now accounting for more than 50% of the transaction share, stablecoins have achieved significant growth. Pantera Capital emphasized that stablecoins are the killer value proposition of cryptocurrencies and are non-speculative in nature. In 2024, the adjusted transaction volume of stablecoins exceeded US$5 trillion, involving nearly 200 million accounts, becoming its breakthrough moment. This time, stablecoins are not only limited to the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, but are more widely used in other fields. In the past few years, stablecoins have enabled seamless cross-border payments by providing access to US dollars, especially in emerging markets where the demand for US dollars is strong. Pantera Capital added that stablecoins provide a 10-fold value proposition for traditional payment channels, suitable for B2C payments (such as remittances) and B2B cross-border transactions. According to Juniper Research, cross-border B2B payments will reach about US$40 trillion through traditional payment channels in 2024. In the consumer payment market, global remittances generate tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue, and stablecoins are becoming a new means of global cross-border remittances through crypto channels. With the rapid adoption of B2C and B2B payments, the supply and transaction volume of on-chain stablecoins are reaching record highs.

Important data

The address that received 1940 ETH in Ethereum IC0 woke up after sleeping for 9.4 years

According to Lookonchain monitoring, an address that received 1,940 ETH in Ethereum IC0 woke up after 9.4 years of slumber and transferred 0.01 ETH to a new wallet. The cost of participating in IC0 was $601, and these tokens are currently worth $6.56 million.

A whale withdrew 15,332 ETH from Binance 20 minutes ago, equivalent to $51.77 million

PANews reported on December 27 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, a whale address withdrew 15,332 ETH (about 51.77 million USD) from Binance 20 minutes ago. He then deposited 7,500 ETH into StakeStone and exchanged it for beraSTONE, and then combined it with 7,830 ETH to form liquidity in UniswapV3.

A new address withdrew 125,990 SOL from Binance nine hours ago, worth $24.02 million

According to the on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the new address Eh2TE...HyzEYq withdrew 125,990 SOL from Binance nine hours ago, worth $24.02 million, at a cost of $190.8. The wallet currently holds a total of 125,999 SOL.

ETH/BTC exchange rate bull James Fickel once again exchanged 6,500 WETH for 225.6 WBTC

According to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, James Fickel, a staunch ETH/BTC exchange rate bull, swapped 6,500 WETH for 225.6 WBTC six hours ago, worth $21.68 million, of which the WBTC cost was $95,791.6. He is still staking 85,038 stETH on Aave and lending 227 WBTC, with a total ETH holding value of up to $300 million. The current ETH/BTC exchange rate is 0.03505.