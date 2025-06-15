Li Jiange, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission: The US dollar is moving towards the exploration of digital dollars

PANews
2025/06/15 18:04
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017662-11.14%
Vice
VICE$0.01274-1.92%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Caixin.com, Li Jiange, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, wrote that since the 20th century, the US dollar anchor has gone through four important development stages, from the early gold dollar to the petrodollar, and then to the US debt dollar. Now it is on the road to exploring the digital dollar. We should have a deep understanding of the evolution of the dollar anchor and actively adjust the financial strategy. The current overall construction idea of the US digital dollar system is to incorporate the wildly growing digital currency ecology in the past into the compliance supervision system to ensure that the development of the digital currency industry is in line with the national interests of the United States. Each transformation is a strategic choice for the United States to adapt to changes in the international political and economic situation and maintain financial hegemony. For China, it should accelerate the internationalization of the RMB, improve the financial market system, and promote the research and development and application of digital currency.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

PANews reported on August 1st that the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on its official website that it will open retail channels for cryptocurrency exchange-traded notes (ETNs), stating that
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000668-45.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 19:44
State of stablecoins after GENIUS Act: Expert weighs in

State of stablecoins after GENIUS Act: Expert weighs in

Following the landmark US passage of the GENIUS Act, Fabian Dori of Sygnum Bank breaks down what lies ahead for stablecoins, institutional adoption and global crypto regulation.
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000691-4.16%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03871-3.65%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05591-0.78%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:32
Subzero Labs’ Rialo rethinks app development with a Web2 approach to Web3

Subzero Labs’ Rialo rethinks app development with a Web2 approach to Web3

Subzero Labs is betting that its newly-funded network Rialo, with its native event triggers and Web2-like reactivity, can reverse developer exodus from crypto. If it works, the Pantera-backed network could rewrite the rules of blockchain usability. According to a press…
RWAX
APP$0.003893+1.03%
Wink
LIKE$0.009615-4.32%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 02:24

Trending News

More

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

State of stablecoins after GENIUS Act: Expert weighs in

Subzero Labs’ Rialo rethinks app development with a Web2 approach to Web3

Crypto treasuries top $100B for Ethereum’s 10th anniversary: Finance Redefined

Dow Jones down 600 points as rate cuts odds surge on hiring slump