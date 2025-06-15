Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Economic Maelstrom Affecting Millions

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 17:30

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran has the potential to disrupt global markets and extend to other regions. The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for oil tankers, could be closed as the conflict escalates.

Iran-Israel Conflict Might Upend the World’s Oil Markets

World markets are once again facing difficulties due to geopolitical tensions. The current conflict between Iran and Israel, and its possible escalation, has the potential to impact the global oil output, prompting prices to skyrocket and for crude to reassert its former nickname of “black gold.”

The Strait of Hormuz, which provides passage out of the Persian Gulf to over 20% of the world’s oil production, is the key for this to happen. According to recent reports, the government of Iran is considering closing it as a retaliation for the Israeli attacks, potentially unleashing changes in local and foreign oil markets.

The statement came from Sardar Esmail Kowsari, Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, who also declared that Iran would take “the best decision with determination” regarding this subject.

If this happens, security expert Claude Moniquet assessed it would represent “a disaster for Europe,” affecting the energy market all over the world. As a consequence of this, oil prices would skyrocket as the oil supply would be reduced by 20%. In the same way, the closure would bring disruptions to the supply chains of European and Asian industries, prompting a production pause for many goods.

Oil prices have already risen as a result of the ongoing escalation of the conflict. Since the first bombings, oil futures have maintained over the $70 mark, having touched $77.

But the worst outcome of all would be the expansion of the ongoing standoff as other countries become involved to avoid the effects of the closure. This could spark a global recession and bring further conflict to the region.

Ultimately, the outcome will depend on how far the Iranian government is willing to go and if it has the military power to close the strait, but the consequences of this should not be belittled.

Read more: Polymarket Data: Strait of Hormuz Closure Odds Nearly Double After Israel’s Strikes on Iran

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

PANews reported on August 1st that the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on its official website that it will open retail channels for cryptocurrency exchange-traded notes (ETNs), stating that
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000668-45.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 19:44
State of stablecoins after GENIUS Act: Expert weighs in

State of stablecoins after GENIUS Act: Expert weighs in

Following the landmark US passage of the GENIUS Act, Fabian Dori of Sygnum Bank breaks down what lies ahead for stablecoins, institutional adoption and global crypto regulation.
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000691-4.16%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03871-3.65%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05591-0.78%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:32
Subzero Labs’ Rialo rethinks app development with a Web2 approach to Web3

Subzero Labs’ Rialo rethinks app development with a Web2 approach to Web3

Subzero Labs is betting that its newly-funded network Rialo, with its native event triggers and Web2-like reactivity, can reverse developer exodus from crypto. If it works, the Pantera-backed network could rewrite the rules of blockchain usability. According to a press…
RWAX
APP$0.003893+1.03%
Wink
LIKE$0.009615-4.32%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 02:24

Trending News

More

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

State of stablecoins after GENIUS Act: Expert weighs in

Subzero Labs’ Rialo rethinks app development with a Web2 approach to Web3

Crypto treasuries top $100B for Ethereum’s 10th anniversary: Finance Redefined

Dow Jones down 600 points as rate cuts odds surge on hiring slump