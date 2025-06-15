Russian police found a truck stealing electricity for illegal cryptocurrency mining in the Baikal region

PANews
2025/06/15 12:18

PANews reported on June 15 that according to TASS, authorities of the Republic of Buryatia (one of the autonomous republics of the Russian Federation) found 95 mining equipment and a substation capable of supplying electricity to small settlements on a Kamaz truck during a routine power line inspection in the Lake Baikal region. At the same time, two unidentified persons (suspected to be truck drivers) fled the scene in an SUV. Buryat Energy Company emphasized that illegal connections have led to a decline in the quality of power supply to local residents, with the risk of voltage surges, overloads, and grid outages.

This is already the sixth case of electricity theft using mining equipment discovered in the Republic of Buryatia since the beginning of the year. Due to energy shortages, mining was officially banned from November 15 to March 15 in all regions of the republic except for the North Baikalsky and Muysky regions. During the remaining period, only companies registered in a special registry can mine.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

PANews reported on August 1st that the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on its official website that it will open retail channels for cryptocurrency exchange-traded notes (ETNs), stating that
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000668-45.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 19:44
State of stablecoins after GENIUS Act: Expert weighs in

State of stablecoins after GENIUS Act: Expert weighs in

Following the landmark US passage of the GENIUS Act, Fabian Dori of Sygnum Bank breaks down what lies ahead for stablecoins, institutional adoption and global crypto regulation.
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000691-4.16%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03871-3.65%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05591-0.78%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:32
Subzero Labs’ Rialo rethinks app development with a Web2 approach to Web3

Subzero Labs’ Rialo rethinks app development with a Web2 approach to Web3

Subzero Labs is betting that its newly-funded network Rialo, with its native event triggers and Web2-like reactivity, can reverse developer exodus from crypto. If it works, the Pantera-backed network could rewrite the rules of blockchain usability. According to a press…
RWAX
APP$0.003893+1.03%
Wink
LIKE$0.009615-4.32%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 02:24

Trending News

More

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

State of stablecoins after GENIUS Act: Expert weighs in

Subzero Labs’ Rialo rethinks app development with a Web2 approach to Web3

Crypto treasuries top $100B for Ethereum’s 10th anniversary: Finance Redefined

Dow Jones down 600 points as rate cuts odds surge on hiring slump