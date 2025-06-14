Next week's macro outlook: The Israeli-Iranian missile war is fully escalating, and the "wartime market" of gold and crude oil may wipe out all shorts

PANews
2025/06/14 23:14
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+34.78%

PANews reported on June 14 that the conflict between Israel and Iran suddenly escalated on Friday. At the close of the day, commodities were the first to bear the brunt of the pressure brought by the ongoing conflict. U.S. oil climbed by about 6%, and the cumulative increase this week was more than 10%. Spot gold rose by nearly $50, firmly standing above the $3,400 mark, and rose by more than 3.7% this week. In the coming week, many central banks including the United States, Britain and Japan will hold policy meetings, and the conflict between Israel and Iran will continue to escalate this week. The following are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

At 20:30 on Monday, the New York Fed manufacturing index for June will be released;

On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan announced its interest rate decision;

At 20:30 on Wednesday, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending June 14;

At 02:00 on Thursday, the Federal Reserve FOMC will announce its interest rate decision and a summary of economic expectations;

At 02:30 on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell held a monetary policy press conference.

Next Tuesday, monthly U.S. retail sales data will be in focus. Investors will want to see whether tariffs have led to higher prices, weighing on consumer spending. With a 90-day pause in a series of Trump tariffs set to end on July 8, trade developments are likely to continue to unsettle markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nasdaq extends gains after Meta, Microsoft earnings

Nasdaq extends gains after Meta, Microsoft earnings

U.S. stocks edged higher on Thursday to extend gains seen in the previous session, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rising amid a sentiment boost from Big Tech earnings. S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged 0.9% and 1.3% respectively in early…
GAINS
GAINS$0.02438-3.94%
U
U$0.01108+1.46%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 21:38
Subzero Labs’ Rialo rethinks app development with a Web2 approach to Web3

Subzero Labs’ Rialo rethinks app development with a Web2 approach to Web3

Subzero Labs is betting that its newly-funded network Rialo, with its native event triggers and Web2-like reactivity, can reverse developer exodus from crypto. If it works, the Pantera-backed network could rewrite the rules of blockchain usability. According to a press…
RWAX
APP$0.003884+0.75%
Wink
LIKE$0.00963-4.52%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 02:24
Crypto treasuries top $100B for Ethereum’s 10th anniversary: Finance Redefined

Crypto treasuries top $100B for Ethereum’s 10th anniversary: Finance Redefined

Ethereum’s 10th anniversary celebration was marked by an uptick in institutional demand for Ether as an alternative treasury reserve asset, prompting Wall Street to look past Bitcoin.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 02:04

Trending News

More

Nasdaq extends gains after Meta, Microsoft earnings

Subzero Labs’ Rialo rethinks app development with a Web2 approach to Web3

Crypto treasuries top $100B for Ethereum’s 10th anniversary: Finance Redefined

Dow Jones down 600 points as rate cuts odds surge on hiring slump

Indonesia’s Crypto Tax Revenue Skyrockets 181% – But Volatility Raises Red Flags