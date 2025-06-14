Bitcoin must upgrade or fall victim to quantum computing in 5 years PANews 2025/06/14 23:03

Unless Bitcoin upgrades its core cryptography in the next five years, the trust it has built over 16 years could be wiped out by a single quantum attack. Urgent upgrades are needed to protect the world’s leading cryptocurrency.