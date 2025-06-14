Beijing Dongcheng Court: Some auctioneers of cultural relics and artworks use blockchain technology to digitize records, but there are still disputes

2025/06/14
PANews reported on June 14 that the Beijing Dongcheng Court issued the "White Paper on the Trial of Cultural Relics and Artwork Auction Cases (2014-2024)", which pointed out that some auctioneers use blockchain technology for digital records, but there are still disputes in private chain authentication, time stamp objections and electronic signature verification. The diversity of appraisal institutions and appraisers and the lack of uniformity in standards have led to greater subjectivity and uncertainty in the appraisal results. There is also great controversy over whether the appraisal certificate, as evidence in the case trial, has legal effect and to what extent it affects the case judgment.

