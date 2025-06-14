This crypto raised $299M with zero VC help: BlockDAG is the people’s chain

Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:00
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000503-8.62%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01817-8.09%
VinuChain
VC$0.00472+0.63%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

While Ethereum and Solana lean on venture capital and insiders, BlockDAG has raised $299m without VC help, and it’s becoming the top retail-powered crypto of 2025.

Table of Contents

  • No VCs, no gatekeeping, just real demand
  • Ethereum and Solana: Built by the few, owned by the few
  • The people’s coin: Powered by $299 million in retail conviction
  • A new narrative for 2025: Community capital beats venture capital
  • Why BlockDAG is already ahead
  • Final word: Crypto doesn’t need kings, it needs users

In an industry where venture capital controls the narrative, access, and often the outcome, one presale project is proving that crypto doesn’t need gatekeepers to succeed. BlockDAG, currently in batch 29 of its presale, has raised over $299 million, not from hedge funds or early investor rounds, but directly from the people. No seed funding. No private allocations. No VC hand-holding. Just raw, organic momentum driven by retail conviction. 

This crypto raised $299M with zero VC help: BlockDAG is the people’s chain - 1

In a cycle where major players like Ethereum and Solana continue to lean on insider networks, BlockDAG is charting its own path with community-first values. This isn’t just another presale, it’s a full-scale rejection of the old model. And the numbers now suggest it’s working. This is the people’s crypto.

No VCs, no gatekeeping, just real demand

What makes BlockDAG stand apart isn’t just the money it has raised. It’s how it raised it. While most high-profile projects rely on private rounds funded by Silicon Valley VCs and crypto hedge funds, BlockDAG opened its doors to the public, and only the public.

There were no private token discounts, no allocations for influencers, no early unlocks for insiders. Everyone starts from the same place, with full transparency. This structure removes the backroom advantage that usually skews early-stage projects in favor of funds, not the community.

Retail investors have recognized this fairness and responded in force. With over $299 million raised directly from contributors, BlockDAG has achieved a feat most VC-backed chains haven’t: organic mass momentum.

Ethereum and Solana: Built by the few, owned by the few

To understand what makes BlockDAG different, it helps to examine the standard model. Ethereum’s early supply was heavily weighted toward insiders and early developers, with private allocations giving massive long-term advantages to those with early access. Solana, too, received backing from major VC firms like a16z and Alameda Research, with pre-sale deals and private rounds that created massive disparities between public buyers and institutional insiders.

This VC-centric approach shaped the current crypto landscape: a few well-funded chains with enormous war chests, but communities who arrived late and are priced out of meaningful upside.

These chains often market themselves as decentralized, but in many cases, their early token distribution tells a different story.

BlockDAG flips that model.

This crypto raised $299M with zero VC help: BlockDAG is the people’s chain - 2

The people’s coin: Powered by $299 million in retail conviction

BlockDAG’s presale is now in batch 29, with tokens priced at $0.0276, and still climbing. The project has sold over 21.9 billion BDAG tokens, and user engagement is happening not in private groups, but in public Telegram chats, Discord servers, and directly through the X1 mining app, which now has over 1.5 million users.

The X1 app allows users to mine BDAG directly from their smartphones, creating a grassroots onboarding model that doesn’t rely on institutional adoption. It’s peer-to-peer. Simple. Scalable.

And it’s working.

Instead of trying to please institutional investors or chase exchange hype, BlockDAG is building from the ground up, powered entirely by retail momentum. No boardrooms. No cap tables. Just users.

A new narrative for 2025: Community capital beats venture capital

The crypto industry is entering a new phase. One where users are growing tired of centralized influence hiding behind the term “decentralized.” The chains that claim to be open often rely on gatekeeping, whether it’s through expensive gas fees, opaque governance, or limited early access.

BlockDAG represents a break from that pattern.

This is not just another token promising “community” while funding a VC’s exit strategy. This is a network funded by everyday users, with participation visible in real-time through presale growth and app usage. The people backing BlockDAG aren’t speculating on future hype. They’re building the foundation.

This crypto raised $299M with zero VC help: BlockDAG is the people’s chain - 3

This contrast is stark: Ethereum’s power structure still rests on early whales and Layer-2 middlemen. Solana’s roadmap leans heavily on ETF interest and institutional onboarding. BlockDAG? It has 1.5 million people with phones, mining BDAG, and telling their friends.

Why BlockDAG is already ahead

While other chains depend on high-profile partnerships or billion-dollar VC injections, BlockDAG has stayed focused on execution. And that discipline is paying off.

  • $299m+ raised from retail, no VC involvement
  • 1.5 million+ users on the X1 mining app
  • 21.9b+ tokens sold in presale
  • Current batch: 29 with price at $0.0276
  • Tools live before listings, not after

This puts BlockDAG on a different trajectory. It’s not trying to be another “Ethereum killer” or meme its way into a trend cycle. It’s building utility at the user level, then scaling from there.

Its batch-based presale structure rewards early contributors transparently, with each new stage reflecting organic demand. No artificial scarcity. No manipulated unlock schedules. Just clear, public numbers.

Final word: Crypto doesn’t need kings, it needs users

The crypto industry doesn’t need another Solana. It doesn’t need another Ethereum. What it needs is a project that actually represents the people who fund it, use it, and believe in it.

BlockDAG is showing what happens when a project skips the gatekeepers and goes straight to the public. It’s raising more than money, it’s raising trust. And in an era when institutional dominance is being questioned, that’s what gives it staying power.

While Ethereum and Solana may keep their headlines, BlockDAG is building something deeper, and doing it with the people who actually matter.

To learn more about BlockDAG, visit its presale, website, Telegram, and Discord.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

As the cryptocurrency market gradually recovers from the trough, more and more investors are beginning to think about a question: Is holding digital assets to wait for a “surge” or to actively create stable income? Today, the answer is emerging: XRP holders are opening a new path to financial freedom through BlockchainCloudMining , a new cloud mining platform. In the past few years, Ripple (XRP) , as a star currency in international payment scenarios, has millions of holders around the world. Although its transaction speed and handling fee advantages are widely recognized, most investors are still trapped in the passive strategy of “buy-hold-wait and see”. Now, a more operational and closer to real-world benefits is becoming popular: use XRP to directly participate in cloud mining and let digital assets “work” for you every day. Innovative Model: Blockchain Cloud Mining Wealth Is Growing Steadily BlockchainCloudMining is an innovative technology company headquartered in London, UK, focusing on providing multi-currency cloud mining solutions to users around the world. Compared with the traditional “self-purchased mining machines, self-built computer rooms, and self-managed computing power”, the platform has built a low-threshold and high-yield model of “invest and mine immediately” for users, which is particularly suitable for highly liquid crypto assets such as XRP. The Advantages of the BlockchainCloudMining Platform Are as Follows Register to get an instant reward of $12. High profit level and daily dividends. No other service fees or management fees. The platform supports more than 9 cryptocurrency settlements, such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC, and BCH. The company’s affiliate program allows you to recommend friends and get up to $50,000 in referral bonuses. McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 manual online technical support. How to Use BlockchainCloudMining to Easily Earn Daily Income? Step 1: Register an account You can register an account by entering your email address and setting a platform login password. After registration, you will receive a $12 registration bonus, which can be used to purchase a $12 contract with a daily income of $0.6. This plan provides users with free cloud mining services without any financial risk. Step 2: Purchase a mining contract BlockchainCloudMining offers a variety of mining contract options, such as $100, $500, and $1,000 contracts. Each contract has a unique return on investment (ROI) and a specific contract period. You can get the return the next day after purchasing the contract, or you can choose to withdraw to your crypto wallet or continue to purchase other contracts . The platform has launched a number of stable income contracts. For more contract details, please visit the official website . Looking to the Future: Make “Financial Freedom” Truly Achievable As a leader in the payment chain, the value of XRP should not be limited to “transfer tools”. The success of BlockchainCloudMining has verified a new direction: through resource integration, digital assets can have stable cash flow functions. In today’s global economic uncertainty, this kind of “low-risk, stable return” investment model is increasingly accepted and sought after by investors. For those investors who want to jump out of the vortex of currency price fluctuations and achieve long-term steady growth, this is undoubtedly a feasible, realistic, and verified path. From a coin holder to a passive income controller, you are only one contract away. In the blockchain world, time never waits for anyone. In the past, you may have been a passive XRP investor, but now, you can use your assets to participate in a mature and transparent system – BlockchainCloudMining, so that each of your XRPs can become a “digital mining machine” that continues to generate interest. True financial freedom is not about waiting for the price of coins to soar and get rich overnight, but about taking control of your daily cash flow.
MAY
MAY$0.05002-5.97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08189-7.06%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20671-3.46%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15087+29.03%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011375-0.02%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 21:37
Treasury Secretary Bessent says U.S. at Golden Age of crypto

Treasury Secretary Bessent says U.S. at Golden Age of crypto

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the United States has entered a golden era of cryptocurrency as it looks to unlock new possibilities with blockchain technology. Bessent’s comments come as the U.S. cryptocurrency space experiences notable growth and backing under…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019618+9.43%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1628-7.50%
U
U$0.0293+193.00%
ERA
ERA$1.022-7.26%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 00:48
8 cryptos to buy as Bitcoin dominance starts to erode: Could they turn $800 into $800k by 2026?

8 cryptos to buy as Bitcoin dominance starts to erode: Could they turn $800 into $800k by 2026?

As Bitcoin dominance dips, 8 altcoins emerge with 100x potential to turn $800 into $800k. #partnercontent
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 22:24

Trending News

More

XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

Treasury Secretary Bessent says U.S. at Golden Age of crypto

8 cryptos to buy as Bitcoin dominance starts to erode: Could they turn $800 into $800k by 2026?

Crypto enters August with louder questions about where the money flows next

Gryphon shareholders will vote on merger with Bitcoin mining firm American Bitcoin on August 27.