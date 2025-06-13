Trader AguilaTrades' BTC long position has been completely closed, with a loss of $12.48 million

2025/06/13 15:43
Bitcoin
BTC$113,739.58

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Ember’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades previously used 20x leverage to buy BTC, with a total position of $434 million. However, due to the BTC price correction, he began to close his positions in batches this morning and completely closed his positions 10 minutes ago. This transaction used $29.85 million USDC as margin, and ultimately lost $12.48 million, with $17.37 million remaining.

Currently, his address only holds one BTC short order worth $870,000.

