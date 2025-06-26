Ninth Solana ETF filing lands as Invesco and Galaxy submit S-1

Crypto.news
2025/06/26 14:02
Solana
SOL$166.87-6.28%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.06%
FUND
FUND$0.0279-0.28%
U
U$0.01103+1.00%

Invesco and Galaxy have become the ninth issuer to file for a spot Solana ETF with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to a June 26 filing, Invesco and Galaxy’s proposed fund will offer direct exposure to Solana (SOL), the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Following the precedent set by Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, the proposed Solana fund would hold the asset directly under a commodity trust structure.

The fund would trade under the ticker symbol “QSOL” on the Cboe BZX Exchange, with Coinbase Custody set to act as custodian for the underlying Solana assets. The ETF may also stake a portion of its SOL holdings to earn additional token rewards, which would be treated as income to the trust.

Wednesday’s submission is a Form S-1 registration statement, which informs the commission of the intent to launch a new security. However, before the ETF can be listed, Invesco and Galaxy must also file a Form 19b-4, which proposes a rule change and initiates the formal review process.

The SEC will then determine whether the product meets regulatory standards under the Securities Exchange Act.

Invesco and Galaxy registered the “Invesco Galaxy Solana Trust” in Delaware earlier this month, kickstarting its regulatory process. Other applicants that have filed for Solana ETFs, including VanEck, Bitwise, Grayscale, and Fidelity, are already awaiting SEC review as momentum builds around altcoin ETFs.

So far, the SEC has delayed decisions on several Solana ETF applications and has since requested updates from issuers, but has not ruled out eventual approval. The final decision deadline on many of these filings falls in October.

However, Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas have speculated the SEC may act on Solana ETF applications as early as July, with a 90% likelihood of approval.

As of now, altcoin ETFs remain unapproved in the United States, with current spot approvals limited to Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, the existence of CME-listed Solana futures and growing institutional interest in the asset have strengthened the case for a spot product.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

The Algorand Foundation has announced its 2025-26 roadmap after a robust Q2 showing. Meanwhile, ALGO price eyes a possible retracement to $0.20. The Algorand Foundation today announced its comprehensive roadmap for 2025 and beyond, targeting four key strategic pillars: Web3…
Algorand
ALGO$0.2397-6.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 20:37
a16z warns of loopholes in draft cryptocurrency rules, recommends adopting a "digital commodity" regulatory framework

a16z warns of loopholes in draft cryptocurrency rules, recommends adopting a "digital commodity" regulatory framework

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Cointelegraph, the well-known venture capital firm a16z called on US lawmakers to revise the draft crypto regulatory bill, warning that the proposed
WELL3
WELL$0.0001517+1.94%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 19:39
Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

U.S. stocks shed gains on Friday, with renewed trade war jitters and weak jobs data spooking investors and sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 500 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 500 points, while the S&P…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09737-2.55%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13857-0.97%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02438-3.94%
U
U$0.02862+186.20%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 21:55

Trending News

More

Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

a16z warns of loopholes in draft cryptocurrency rules, recommends adopting a "digital commodity" regulatory framework

Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

Stretch, Stride, Strike, Strife: understanding Strategy preferred stocks. Who gets compensated first if company faces problems?

Bitcoin ETF saw a net outflow of 949 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net inflow of 8,183 ETH.