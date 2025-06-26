Hyperliquid’s “Insider Whale” was liquidated three times in a row, and the value of its position has dropped to $78.89 million PANews 2025/06/26 11:12

PANews reported on June 26 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the short positions of Hyperliquid’s “insider whale” have just been liquidated three times in a row. The short positions he opened in the early hours of yesterday have been liquidated and reduced five times so far, and the value of his positions has also dropped from $235 million to only $78.89 million.