Vitalik-backed privacy protocol Privacy Pools adds support for stablecoins

PANews
2025/06/26 08:17

PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, the privacy protocol Privacy Pools, supported by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, announced the addition of stablecoin support. The protocol will allow users to anonymously transfer stablecoins such as USDT, USDC and DAI through zero-knowledge proof technology, achieving cash-like privacy transactions.

Privacy Pools uses the "association set provider" coin mixing scheme proposed by Buterin in 2023, which can filter out illegal funds while protecting on-chain privacy. Users need to deposit ERC-20 tokens through the 0xbow wallet, which can then be withdrawn to a new anonymous address. 0xbow, a startup that developed this technology, has previously received investment from institutions such as Bankless and Buterin himself.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

