Prediction Market Kalshi Completes $185 Million Funding at $2 Billion Valuation, Paradigm Leads Investment

PANews
2025/06/26 07:02

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Bloomberg, the prediction market Kalshi announced the completion of a $185 million financing, with a valuation of $2 billion, led by crypto venture capital Paradigm. The platform allows users to predict and bet on future events such as sports events and entertainment scores.

Kalshi was founded in 2018 by MIT graduates and participated in the Y Combinator incubation program in 2019. Its previous investors include Sequoia Capital and others. As a US federally regulated platform, its competitor Polymarket is prohibited from using it by US users because it is not registered with the CFTC. Recently, both platforms have announced cooperation with social media X, but Kalshi later withdrew the relevant statement.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

The Algorand Foundation has announced its 2025-26 roadmap after a robust Q2 showing. Meanwhile, ALGO price eyes a possible retracement to $0.20. The Algorand Foundation today announced its comprehensive roadmap for 2025 and beyond, targeting four key strategic pillars: Web3…
Algorand
ALGO$0.2397-6.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 20:37
a16z warns of loopholes in draft cryptocurrency rules, recommends adopting a "digital commodity" regulatory framework

a16z warns of loopholes in draft cryptocurrency rules, recommends adopting a "digital commodity" regulatory framework

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Cointelegraph, the well-known venture capital firm a16z called on US lawmakers to revise the draft crypto regulatory bill, warning that the proposed
WELL3
WELL$0.0001517+1.94%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 19:39
Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

U.S. stocks shed gains on Friday, with renewed trade war jitters and weak jobs data spooking investors and sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 500 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 500 points, while the S&P…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09737-2.55%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13857-0.97%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02438-3.94%
U
U$0.02862+186.20%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 21:55

Trending News

More

Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

a16z warns of loopholes in draft cryptocurrency rules, recommends adopting a "digital commodity" regulatory framework

Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

Stretch, Stride, Strike, Strife: understanding Strategy preferred stocks. Who gets compensated first if company faces problems?

Bitcoin ETF saw a net outflow of 949 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net inflow of 8,183 ETH.