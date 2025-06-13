A whale spent 10 million USDT to buy 95.85 WBTC PANews 2025/06/13 14:54

WBTC $113,851.66 -3.12%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent 10 million USDT to purchase 95.85 WBTC at a unit price of US$104,330.