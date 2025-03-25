Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.25) PANews 2025/03/25 10:39

MEME $0.001994 -9.69% AI $0.1205 -7.52% MEMES $0.00008906 +0.74%

What happened in the past 24 hours? "Ai&Meme Daily", a picture review! 🗓3/25 Update:

$100M Binance's 100 million liquidity plan caused controversy, CZ night shift to monitor

The SOL ecosystem is becoming more active, when will its former glory return? ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!