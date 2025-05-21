Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.21) PANews 2025/05/21 10:02

SWAP $0.08904 -3.76% MEME $0.001998 -10.36% WALLET $0.02238 -5.32% AI $0.1213 -7.89% MEMES $0.00008906 +0.75%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓5/21 Update:

$prompt ai, YC investment

$EVIE Peppa Pig New Character

$NOBODY moonshot launched, price reaches new high ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!