A whale deposited 5.21 million USDC and opened a long position in ETH, SOL and BTC with high leverage on HyperLiquid PANews 2025/06/24 22:26

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale recharged $5.21 million USDC to the HyperLiquid platform and opened ETH , SOL and BTC long positions with 20x leverage for the first time.