USDT supply hits $156.1b all-time high, 90% on Tron and Ethereum

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 22:27

Tether’s USDT reached an all-time high in supply at $156.1 billion, with most of the stablecoin circulating on Tron and Ethereum.

Despite renewed hype around Circle, Tether continues to dominate the stablecoin market. On Tuesday, June 24, USDT’s outstanding supply hit an all-time high of $156.1 billion. Notably, 90% of that supply is concentrated on just two networks: Ethereum and Tron.

USDT outstanding supply

Over half of USDT stablecoins, or 50.47%, are now on Tron (TRX), while almost 40% are on Ethereum (ETH). Less than 10% of USDT supply is distributed across other blockchains, including BNB Chain, Solana, Cosmos, Avalanche, and others.

Circle’s USDC has gained more traction on many of these smaller chains. For instance, Solana hosts nearly $7.5 billion worth of USDC compared to just $2.3 billion of USDT. Still, despite USDC’s growing popularity, USDT’s dominance has remained largely stable.

Stablecoin dominance, with USDT and USDC in the lead

Currently, USDT accounts for 62.10% of stablecoin supply across all chains, while USDC holds around 24%. However, USDT saw a dip in dominance near the end of 2024, coinciding with the implementation of the European Union’s MiCA stablecoin regulations.

What’s the future for USDT?

Instead of trying to comply with MiCA regulation, Tether chose to withdraw from the market completely. It had discontinued its EURT stablecoin, as well as faced delisting on several major exchanges. Still, Tether’s leadership would not relent, declining to enact full reserve transparency.

Still, the passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act could pose new problems for Tether, where it controls a dominant market share. However, experts are not convinced that the GENIUS Act would force the Tether out of the U.S. market.

For now, Tether’s strategic focus remains on Asia, where it continues to be a preferred option for crypto payments—particularly on the Tron network.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

PANews reported on August 1st that the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on its official website that it will open retail channels for cryptocurrency exchange-traded notes (ETNs), stating that
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000688-37.90%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 19:44
JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to CoinDesk, a JPMorgan Chase (JPM) research report released Friday indicated that Bitcoin miners experienced another strong performance in July, with profitability reaching
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:38
Nasdaq extends gains after Meta, Microsoft earnings

Nasdaq extends gains after Meta, Microsoft earnings

U.S. stocks edged higher on Thursday to extend gains seen in the previous session, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rising amid a sentiment boost from Big Tech earnings. S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged 0.9% and 1.3% respectively in early…
GAINS
GAINS$0.02438-3.94%
U
U$0.01102+0.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 21:38

Trending News

More

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

Nasdaq extends gains after Meta, Microsoft earnings

State of stablecoins after GENIUS Act: Expert weighs in

Appeals court overturns conviction in OpenSea insider trading case