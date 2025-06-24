Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 22:04
Bitcoin
BTC$114,792.82-2.95%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02438-3.94%

The ongoing Bitcoin-led recovery is rippling through the broader crypto market, with improved investor sentiment driving gains across the altcoin and memecoin sectors.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been on an upward trend over the past 24 hours, posting an approximate 4% gain that saw the crypto giant reclaim the $105,000 mark.

As is typical in Bitcoin-led market cycles, altcoins have followed suit, capitalizing on the momentum. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto asset, outperformed Bitcoin with an 8% gain, roughly double BTC’s, now trading at $2,411 at press time.

Among the standout performers, Sei (SEI) led the market with a massive 43% gain in the past 24 hours, emerging as one of the day’s largest gainers by a wide margin. Other tokens like SUI (SUI) and Chainlink (LINK) also stood out, posting gains of up to 15% and 10% respectively in the last 24 hours. 

Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) followed suit, joining the rally with similar gains of 7.8% and 7.6% to sit at respective trading prices of $144 and $18 at press time. 

XRP (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) were not left behind, each posting slightly higher gains above 8% and trading at $2.18 and $0.583. 

Meanwhile, memecoins stole the spotlight with even bigger moves. Dogwifhat (WIF) jumped 25% as the strongest gainer among the coins, Popcat (POPCAT) climbed 15%, and Pepe (PEPE) rose 14%. Others including Floki (FLOKI) and Bonk (BONK) also notched double-digit gains of around 13%, placing them among the day’s top gainers.

OG memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) joined the rally as well, logging more modest but steady gains in the 8% to 10% range.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

PANews reported on August 1st that the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on its official website that it will open retail channels for cryptocurrency exchange-traded notes (ETNs), stating that
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000688-37.90%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 19:44
JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to CoinDesk, a JPMorgan Chase (JPM) research report released Friday indicated that Bitcoin miners experienced another strong performance in July, with profitability reaching
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:38
Nasdaq extends gains after Meta, Microsoft earnings

Nasdaq extends gains after Meta, Microsoft earnings

U.S. stocks edged higher on Thursday to extend gains seen in the previous session, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rising amid a sentiment boost from Big Tech earnings. S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged 0.9% and 1.3% respectively in early…
GAINS
GAINS$0.02438-3.94%
U
U$0.01102+0.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 21:38

Trending News

More

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

Nasdaq extends gains after Meta, Microsoft earnings

State of stablecoins after GENIUS Act: Expert weighs in

Appeals court overturns conviction in OpenSea insider trading case