Wetour, a subsidiary of Weiba International, releases Web3 roadmap, covering stablecoin payments, tokenized loyalty programs, etc.

PANews June 24 news, according to investing.com, Nasdaq-listed mobile travel service provider Webus International's US innovation department Wetour Travel Tech LLC released a Web3 roadmap to reshape the global tourism industry. The roadmap focuses on three major sectors: stablecoin payments, tokenized loyalty programs, and instant supplier settlements. The specific plan is: At the end of 2025, Wetour will accept stablecoin settlements, and regulated cryptocurrencies such as USDC will be launched on WetourGlobal.com, its mobile application and partner APIs; in early 2026, smart contract payments will be realized, allowing hotels, drivers and other suppliers to collect payments in seconds after guests check in; in mid-2026, a native token loyalty beta will be launched, and points will be directly deposited into travelers' wallets, supporting partial and real-time redemption; in the second half of 2026, a pilot tokenized cross-chain bridge layer will be launched, and members are expected to transfer points between loyalty programs such as Hilton Honors, Marriott Bonvoy, and United Airlines Mileage Program, turning idle points into purchasing power that can be used in any scenario.

Earlier in May, it was reported that Weiba International plans to raise up to US$300 million to establish XRP reserves, develop cross-border payment solutions and blockchain infrastructure.