Coinbase: Will support the migration of ZEN tokens to the Base chain, and suspend deposits, withdrawals and transactions during this period

PANews
2025/06/24 11:01
Horizen
ZEN$7.807-5.22%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6071-5.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01548-12.83%

PANews reported on June 24 that Coinbase announced that Horizen is transitioning from the Layer 1 Horizen blockchain to the Base-based ERC-20 token. The upgrade is expected to take place on July 23, 2025. Coinbase plans to temporarily suspend ZEN's sending/receiving/trading functions from July 16 to July 25 before the migration.

Coinbase added that it will support this migration and automatically convert ZEN tokens on Layer1 Horizen to ZEN tokens on Base, and plans to temporarily disable the Horizen network on July 16 to perform this upgrade. Coinbase reminds you not to deposit, transfer or trade ZEN during the migration period. Any deposits during this period (July 16 to July 25) cannot be restored. We will notify you separately after the service is restored.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $812 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $75.61 million
Share
PANews2025/08/01 23:30
Fed's Bostic: Still expecting one rate cut this year

Fed's Bostic: Still expecting one rate cut this year

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Bostic said that in many respects, the labor market still looks good; if the data supports it, he
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019205+5.19%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 22:43
Chainlink introduces new pricing methodology for DEX-traded assets

Chainlink introduces new pricing methodology for DEX-traded assets

Chainlink has announced a new pricing methodology purpose-built to offer reliable pricing for cryptocurrency and tokenized assets primarily traded on decentralized exchanges. An announcement Chainlink (LINK) shared on August 1 states that Chainlink State Pricing targets assets that show limited…
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 23:20

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

Fed's Bostic: Still expecting one rate cut this year

Chainlink introduces new pricing methodology for DEX-traded assets

PUMP price drops 15% as Bonk lauchpad dominates market share

UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn