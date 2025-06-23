Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program PANews 2025/06/23 18:19

LAUNCH $0.000000000000001271 +1.43%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Newsfile, Sequans Communications, a leading 5G/4G IoT semiconductor company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it will raise approximately US$384 million through private placement to establish Bitcoin reserves.