Wyoming’s WYST stablecoin set to launch on August 20 at Blockchain Symposium

Crypto.news
2025/06/23 16:49
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01549-11.28%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.43%

Wyoming’s first-of-its-kind state-issued stablecoin WYST will officially launch on August 20, with the state confirming plans to debut the token at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson, WY.

The new timeline was announced by the Wyoming Stable Token Commission after their latest monthly meeting held on June 19, following earlier delays related to vendor contracting and regulatory preparations.

According to a memo released on June 19, the WYST project is in its final stretch, with key tasks now underway across finance, legal, tech, and operational teams. The Commission finalizing rules around reserves management, establishing accounting infrastructure, and signing contracts with partners.

On the technical side, smart contracts for WYST are being redeployed on test networks and will soon be migrated to mainnet blockchains. A new website, stabletoken.wyo.gov, is also being prepared to go live ahead of the announcement.

Authorized by the Wyoming Stable Token Act in 2023, WYST is one of the most ambitious efforts yet by a U.S. state to issue its own digital currency. Unlike private stablecoins, WYST is issued and governed by a public commission, with oversight from state officials and built-in compliance mechanisms. It’s backed by a combination of cash, U.S. Treasuries, and repurchase agreements. The state hopes to position WYST as a trusted digital payment tool for businesses, residents, and blockchain developers, particularly in Wyoming’s growing crypto and fintech ecosystem.

While the June 19 memo didn’t specify which blockchains WYST will launch on, the Wyoming Stable Token Commission has ranked Aptos (APT) and Solana (SOL) as the top-performing blockchain candidates for WYST, with both platforms tying for first place in the evaluation process.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi Market News, Bo Hines, executive director of Trump's Digital Asset Advisory Committee, said that Trump will launch the Bitcoin reserve plan
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.932-3.36%
SOON
SOON$0.1452-1.69%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001254+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:45
French public treasury firm plans 2k BTC purchase in €200m share swap deal

French public treasury firm plans 2k BTC purchase in €200m share swap deal

French crypto firm announced an all-equity deal to buy up to €200 million in Bitcoin treasuries.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,656.29-2.36%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08994-3.62%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 21:50
Crypto crash: why are altcoins going down today? (08/01)

Crypto crash: why are altcoins going down today? (08/01)

Bitcoin and most altcoins are declining today, August 1, as the recent crypto crash continues. Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped briefly below $115,000, continuing a downtrend that started on July 14 when it peaked at $123,000. Some of the top laggards…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,656.29-2.36%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002315-20.14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 22:14

Trending News

More

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

French public treasury firm plans 2k BTC purchase in €200m share swap deal

Crypto crash: why are altcoins going down today? (08/01)

Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop

UK regulator lifts ban on crypto ETNs for retail investors