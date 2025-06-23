Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 102.1 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 3,713 PANews 2025/06/23 08:22

BTC $115,517.53 -2.55%

PANews reported on June 23 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, recently disclosed on the X platform that from June 13 to 19, 2025, the company's BTC production reached 102.1 BTC, bringing the total amount of Bitcoin it holds to 3,713 BTC.