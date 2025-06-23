FTX lawyers say Three Arrows’ $1.5 billion claim is “unreasonable” and should be dismissed

PANews
2025/06/23 07:03

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block, FTX's bankruptcy management lawyer recently objected to the $1.53 billion claim filed by Three Arrows Capital (3AC) and asked the court to dismiss it in full. The lawyer said that 3AC's losses were caused by market fluctuations and its own withdrawal of funds, and had nothing to do with FTX. In March of this year, the bankruptcy court approved 3AC to increase its claim from $120 million to $1.53 billion. In November 2024, 3AC claimed that FTX sold $1.5 billion worth of assets two weeks before it initiated liquidation, citing the discovery of new evidence. But FTX's lawyers countered that the claim was based on unreasonable premises, inaccurate data and neglect of facts. FTX pointed out that after Terra collapsed in June 2022, 3AC's account balance was less than $240 million, but it did not make up the margin, but withdrew $18 million in ETH. FTX then closed $820 million in assets to avoid a loss of $18 million when the account went bankrupt. 3AC is required to submit a response by July 11, and the hearing is scheduled for August 12.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi Market News, Bo Hines, executive director of Trump's Digital Asset Advisory Committee, said that Trump will launch the Bitcoin reserve plan
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.932-3.36%
SOON
SOON$0.1452-1.69%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001254+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:45
French public treasury firm plans 2k BTC purchase in €200m share swap deal

French public treasury firm plans 2k BTC purchase in €200m share swap deal

French crypto firm announced an all-equity deal to buy up to €200 million in Bitcoin treasuries.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,656.29-2.36%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08994-3.62%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 21:50
Crypto crash: why are altcoins going down today? (08/01)

Crypto crash: why are altcoins going down today? (08/01)

Bitcoin and most altcoins are declining today, August 1, as the recent crypto crash continues. Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped briefly below $115,000, continuing a downtrend that started on July 14 when it peaked at $123,000. Some of the top laggards…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,656.29-2.36%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002315-20.14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 22:14

Trending News

More

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

French public treasury firm plans 2k BTC purchase in €200m share swap deal

Crypto crash: why are altcoins going down today? (08/01)

Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop

UK regulator lifts ban on crypto ETNs for retail investors