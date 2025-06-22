Analysis: BTC is not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, and the reversal momentum is strengthened after a short-term decline

2025/06/22 18:26
PANews reported on June 22 that according to CoinDesk, CoinDesk Research pointed out that Bitcoin was not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict. After a short-term decline, the trading volume accelerated and the reversal momentum strengthened. Although Bitcoin once fell below $101,000, it quickly rebounded to above $102,000. Market participants responded quickly to the decline, and as the trading volume accelerated and the reversal momentum strengthened, it eventually rebounded strongly.

James Lavish, managing partner of Bitcoin Opportunity Fund, said: "If you sell Bitcoin because you are worried that the world may go to war, you don't know what you have at all." In addition, on-chain indicators show that the market is balanced, with neither excessive profit-taking nor aggressive accumulation. Derivatives data show that market sentiment is cautious and demand for downside protection continues.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Cleveland Fed President and 2026 FOMC voting member Hammack said in an interview with Bloomberg that the non-farm payroll report released
Crypto crash: why are altcoins going down today? (08/01)

Bitcoin and most altcoins are declining today, August 1, as the recent crypto crash continues. Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped briefly below $115,000, continuing a downtrend that started on July 14 when it peaked at $123,000. Some of the top laggards…
Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Businesswire, carbon management company DevvStream Corp. (Nasdaq: DEVS) announced the initial deployment of its crypto funding strategy through the purchase of Bitcoin
