A whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves bought 30,000 ETH in the last 8 hours

PANews
2025/06/21 09:45
Waves
WAVES$1.0031-4.63%
Ethereum
ETH$3,631.34-4.23%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, [the giant whale/institution that made a profit of US$30.45 million through two ETH waves] continued to buy 30,000 ETH (US$72.32 million) at the bottom in the last 8 hours after the decline last night.

After the decline, the whale/institution transferred 58.91 million USDC to Wintermute and 24 million USDC to Coinbase. Then it withdrew 24,000 ETH from Wintermute and 6,000 ETH from Coinbase. Since the third ETH wave started on June 11, the whale/institution has spent a total of 297 million USDC to buy 115,400 ETH in 10 days. The average price is around US$2,574, and the current floating loss is US$18.35 million. There are only 30 million USDC available for purchase in the address.

