Pump.fun’s $4b token launch postponed again amid legal woes

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 22:35
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01547-12.25%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011298-0.50%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000000126-0.94%

Memecoin launchpad Pump.fun has once again postponed its token auction, amid legal troubles and a social media ban.

Solana-based (SOL) memecoin launchpad is once again facing issues. On Friday, reports emerged that Pump.fun would postpone its public token sale yet again. Originally scheduled for June 25, the platform had planned to raise $1 billion at a $4 billion valuation.

According to crypto news reporter Colin Wu, the team now expects the auction to take place in mid-July. The team stated that planning for the token launch began in 2024 but noted that the launch has already been postponed several times. Pump.fun did not clarify why the latest suspension occurred, but it coincides with mounting legal troubles in several jurisdictions.

Pump.fun’s legal troubles

Pump.fun is facing legal issues in multiple jurisdictions, including a notable class action lawsuit. On Jan. 15, Burwick Law served the platform with a class action suit, accusing it of violating securities laws and engaging in market manipulation.

The lawsuit claims Pump.fun artificially inflated token prices for its own benefit, with the alleged manipulation resulting in significant investor losses. Max Burwick, founder of the law firm, described the project as “the ultimate evolution of multi-level marketing scams,” preying on desperate individuals.

In February, Burwick Law and Wolf Popper LLP also issued a cease and desist letter over alleged IP violations. Specifically, user-generated memecoins on Pump.fun frequently use logos and names that may infringe on the intellectual property of private individuals or corporations.

The legal situation has put the community on high alert. On June 16, X suspended the accounts of both Pump.fun and its founder, before reinstating them a few days later. While neither X nor Pump.fun provided an explanation, the incident was not isolated, several other crypto platforms also had their accounts temporarily suspended. Still, it remains unclear whether the Pump.fun ban was directly related to its ongoing legal troubles.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analysis: Bitcoin's profitable supply ratio has remained above 90% for more than a month, and the risk of selling pressure has intensified

Analysis: Bitcoin's profitable supply ratio has remained above 90% for more than a month, and the risk of selling pressure has intensified

According to PANews on August 1st, Glassnode published an analysis on the X platform stating: "The proportion of Bitcoin's profitable supply has remained above 90% for over a month. When
Moonveil
MORE$0.09653-3.72%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 19:50
Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

According to an official announcement from PANews on August 1, Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, announced it had increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total bitcoin holdings
Share
PANews2025/08/01 20:03
Analyst: US cryptocurrency ETFs attracted $12.8 billion in July, setting a record high

Analyst: US cryptocurrency ETFs attracted $12.8 billion in July, setting a record high

PANews reported on August 1st that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated on the X platform that US cryptocurrency ETFs attracted $12.8 billion in July, setting a record for the
Share
PANews2025/08/01 20:16

Trending News

More

Analysis: Bitcoin's profitable supply ratio has remained above 90% for more than a month, and the risk of selling pressure has intensified

Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

Analyst: US cryptocurrency ETFs attracted $12.8 billion in July, setting a record high

Solana futures trading volume and open interest on CME more than tripled in July compared to the previous month.

Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say