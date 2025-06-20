Fed Governor Waller sends a clear dovish signal: in favor of a rate cut in July

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Jinshi, Fed Governor Waller recently said that he agrees that a rate cut should be considered in July, and believes that tariffs will not lead to sustained inflation. He said that tariffs will be a one-time factor and the Fed should not wait until the job market collapses before cutting interest rates. Waller said that at present, the job market is stable, but some signs are beginning to appear, such as the high unemployment rate of fresh graduates. For six months, the Fed has been waiting and waiting for the inflation shock to come. Waller believes that the Fed has room to lower interest rates and then see what happens with inflation. Waller said that the Fed may have the conditions to cut interest rates as early as July. Before Waller made these remarks, the market bet that the Fed would only have a 14% chance of cutting interest rates in July.

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi Market News, Bo Hines, executive director of Trump's Digital Asset Advisory Committee, said that Trump will launch the Bitcoin reserve plan
Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Cleveland Fed President and 2026 FOMC voting member Hammack said in an interview with Bloomberg that the non-farm payroll report released
Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Businesswire, carbon management company DevvStream Corp. (Nasdaq: DEVS) announced the initial deployment of its crypto funding strategy through the purchase of Bitcoin
