The United States debt is rushing toward 38 trillion dollars, triggering deep doubt about the solidity of fiat currencies. In a world where economic balances are shaky, this threshold is no longer just a macroeconomic indicator. It becomes the reveal of a system under strain, and revives the debate about the place of alternative assets in the face of the exhaustion of classic budgetary models.
L’article The United States Debt Climbs by 6 Billion Dollars Per Day est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.
Author: ryandcrypto10:31
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46
BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.
Author: Crypto Caesar02:56