Last weekend, Bitcoin hit an astronomical new high of $125,559, a figure never before seen in the cryptocurrency world. This extraordinary rally has captivated both financial enthusiasts and market experts, as it shattered previous records.Continue Reading:Bitcoin’s Climb to Unprecedented Heights: A New Phase in the Crypto Market Last weekend, Bitcoin hit an astronomical new high of $125,559, a figure never before seen in the cryptocurrency world. This extraordinary rally has captivated both financial enthusiasts and market experts, as it shattered previous records.Continue Reading:Bitcoin’s Climb to Unprecedented Heights: A New Phase in the Crypto Market