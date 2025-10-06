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Coinbase has just made a big move to make sending crypto as simple as shooting off a text. They’ve introduced a new peer-to-peer (P2P) payments feature that lets you send USD Coin ($USDC) to anyone, anywhere in the world, instantly and with no fees. The best part? You don’t need a complicated wallet address. You can use a phone number, an email address, or even a shareable link. It’s a massive step toward making crypto payments feel effortless and familiar, just like managing your crypto assets with Best Wallet and its native token $BEST. Why This Changes the Game The new feature represents a significant step in integrating cryptocurrency into our daily lives. For years, one of the biggest roadblocks for new users has been the clunky and intimidating nature of crypto addresses. Coinbase has basically solved the problem, making it a breeze for you to send money. You can now send money instantly, 24/7, without waiting for a bank to open. And it’s free, even for international payments. This puts Coinbase in direct competition with traditional payment services that often charge hefty fees for cross-border transfers. The move comes as the entire stablecoin market is booming, now worth over $300B, showing that people are increasingly seeing the value in digital dollars. By making it this easy and affordable, Coinbase is not just simplifying transactions; they’re helping to create a more inclusive and connected financial world. And if we’re talking about connectivity, we’d be remiss not to mention Best Wallet. Best Wallet: Your Tool for a Smoother Experience Best Wallet is a mobile-first crypto platform designed to be your one-stop for managing all your digital assets. It’s a non-custodial wallet, meaning you have total control, unlike with a centralized exchange. What sets it apart is its all-in-one approach. It goes beyond simple storage, allowing you to buy, sell, swap, and manage crypto across seven different blockchain networks, including Ethereum and BNB. Plans are in place to expand this to over 60 blockchain networks in the future. Best Wallet integrates a DEX, an upcoming Best Card that allows you to spend your crypto anywhere that accepts Mastercard, and real-time market analytics to provide a comprehensive Web3 experience. It also uses advanced security measures, including biometric authentication and a system that eliminates the need for a traditional seed phrase. Check out why it made the top of our ‘Best DeFi Wallet’ list here. The Benefit of Best Wallet ($BEST) Token The $BEST token is the native utility and governance token for the Best Wallet ecosystem, and holding it provides several key benefits. It’s designed to give you a deeper role and economic incentives with the platform. For starters, you get reduced transaction fees on swaps and trades within the wallet. It also gives you early access to new token presales through its ‘Upcoming Tokens’ feature. Also, you can earn higher staking rewards and get voting rights to participate in the platform’s future development. $BEST is central to the entire ecosystem, creating a symbiotic relationship between the wallet’s use and the community of users. You can buy your $BEST now for $0.025745, and don’t forget to take advantage of 81% staking rewards as well. But hurry, as a price increase is looming! Our experts anticipate it potentially reaching $0.035215 by the end of 2025, resulting in a 36% increase from today’s price. Remember, this isn’t intended as financial advice, and you should always do your own research before investing. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — https://www.newsbtc.com/news/coinbase-adds-p2p-payments-as-best-wallet-benefitsCoinbase has just made a big move to make sending crypto as simple as shooting off a text. They’ve introduced a new peer-to-peer (P2P) payments feature that lets you send USD Coin ($USDC) to anyone, anywhere in the world, instantly and with no fees. The best part? You don’t need a complicated wallet address. You can use a phone number, an email address, or even a shareable link. It’s a massive step toward making crypto payments feel effortless and familiar, just like managing your crypto assets with Best Wallet and its native token $BEST. Why This Changes the Game The new feature represents a significant step in integrating cryptocurrency into our daily lives. For years, one of the biggest roadblocks for new users has been the clunky and intimidating nature of crypto addresses. Coinbase has basically solved the problem, making it a breeze for you to send money. You can now send money instantly, 24/7, without waiting for a bank to open. And it’s free, even for international payments. This puts Coinbase in direct competition with traditional payment services that often charge hefty fees for cross-border transfers. The move comes as the entire stablecoin market is booming, now worth over $300B, showing that people are increasingly seeing the value in digital dollars. By making it this easy and affordable, Coinbase is not just simplifying transactions; they’re helping to create a more inclusive and connected financial world. And if we’re talking about connectivity, we’d be remiss not to mention Best Wallet. Best Wallet: Your Tool for a Smoother Experience Best Wallet is a mobile-first crypto platform designed to be your one-stop for managing all your digital assets. It’s a non-custodial wallet, meaning you have total control, unlike with a centralized exchange. What sets it apart is its all-in-one approach. It goes beyond simple storage, allowing you to buy, sell, swap, and manage crypto across seven different blockchain networks, including Ethereum and BNB. Plans are in place to expand this to over 60 blockchain networks in the future. Best Wallet integrates a DEX, an upcoming Best Card that allows you to spend your crypto anywhere that accepts Mastercard, and real-time market analytics to provide a comprehensive Web3 experience. It also uses advanced security measures, including biometric authentication and a system that eliminates the need for a traditional seed phrase. Check out why it made the top of our ‘Best DeFi Wallet’ list here. The Benefit of Best Wallet ($BEST) Token The $BEST token is the native utility and governance token for the Best Wallet ecosystem, and holding it provides several key benefits. It’s designed to give you a deeper role and economic incentives with the platform. For starters, you get reduced transaction fees on swaps and trades within the wallet. It also gives you early access to new token presales through its ‘Upcoming Tokens’ feature. Also, you can earn higher staking rewards and get voting rights to participate in the platform’s future development. $BEST is central to the entire ecosystem, creating a symbiotic relationship between the wallet’s use and the community of users. You can buy your $BEST now for $0.025745, and don’t forget to take advantage of 81% staking rewards as well. But hurry, as a price increase is looming! Our experts anticipate it potentially reaching $0.035215 by the end of 2025, resulting in a 36% increase from today’s price. Remember, this isn’t intended as financial advice, and you should always do your own research before investing. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — https://www.newsbtc.com/news/coinbase-adds-p2p-payments-as-best-wallet-benefits

Best Wallet Benefits as Coinbase Adds P2P Payments in $USDC

Author: NewsBTC
Source: NewsBTC
2025/10/06 21:58
3 min read
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01213-16.05%
USDCoin
USDC$1.00093--%
Movement
MOVE$0.01393-3.99%
Suilend
SEND$0.05154-8.02%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.0838-5.73%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Coinbase has just made a big move to make sending crypto as simple as shooting off a text.

They’ve introduced a new peer-to-peer (P2P) payments feature that lets you send USD Coin ($USDC) to anyone, anywhere in the world, instantly and with no fees. The best part? You don’t need a complicated wallet address.

You can use a phone number, an email address, or even a shareable link. It’s a massive step toward making crypto payments feel effortless and familiar, just like managing your crypto assets with Best Wallet and its native token $BEST.

Why This Changes the Game

The new feature represents a significant step in integrating cryptocurrency into our daily lives. For years, one of the biggest roadblocks for new users has been the clunky and intimidating nature of crypto addresses.

Coinbase has basically solved the problem, making it a breeze for you to send money. You can now send money instantly, 24/7, without waiting for a bank to open. And it’s free, even for international payments.

Coinbase X announcement

This puts Coinbase in direct competition with traditional payment services that often charge hefty fees for cross-border transfers. The move comes as the entire stablecoin market is booming, now worth over $300B, showing that people are increasingly seeing the value in digital dollars.

By making it this easy and affordable, Coinbase is not just simplifying transactions; they’re helping to create a more inclusive and connected financial world. And if we’re talking about connectivity, we’d be remiss not to mention Best Wallet.

Best Wallet: Your Tool for a Smoother Experience

Best Wallet is a mobile-first crypto platform designed to be your one-stop for managing all your digital assets.

It’s a non-custodial wallet, meaning you have total control, unlike with a centralized exchange. What sets it apart is its all-in-one approach.

It goes beyond simple storage, allowing you to buy, sell, swap, and manage crypto across seven different blockchain networks, including Ethereum and BNB. Plans are in place to expand this to over 60 blockchain networks in the future.

Best Wallet integrates a DEX, an upcoming Best Card that allows you to spend your crypto anywhere that accepts Mastercard, and real-time market analytics to provide a comprehensive Web3 experience.

Best Card infographic

It also uses advanced security measures, including biometric authentication and a system that eliminates the need for a traditional seed phrase. Check out why it made the top of our ‘Best DeFi Wallet’ list here.

The Benefit of Best Wallet ($BEST) Token

The $BEST token is the native utility and governance token for the Best Wallet ecosystem, and holding it provides several key benefits.

It’s designed to give you a deeper role and economic incentives with the platform. For starters, you get reduced transaction fees on swaps and trades within the wallet. It also gives you early access to new token presales through its ‘Upcoming Tokens’ feature.

Upcoming tokens explanation

Also, you can earn higher staking rewards and get voting rights to participate in the platform’s future development. $BEST is central to the entire ecosystem, creating a symbiotic relationship between the wallet’s use and the community of users.

You can buy your $BEST now for $0.025745, and don’t forget to take advantage of 81% staking rewards as well. But hurry, as a price increase is looming! Our experts anticipate it potentially reaching $0.035215 by the end of 2025, resulting in a 36% increase from today’s price.

Remember, this isn’t intended as financial advice, and you should always do your own research before investing.

Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — https://www.newsbtc.com/news/coinbase-adds-p2p-payments-as-best-wallet-benefits

Market Opportunity
Ambire Wallet Logo
Ambire Wallet Price(WALLET)
$0.01213
$0.01213$0.01213
-8.65%
USD
Ambire Wallet (WALLET) Live Price Chart

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Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#DeFi#DEX#Staking#P2P

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