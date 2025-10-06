How Wall Street’s Love Affair With Crypto Could Spark Its Most Violent Rally Yet

1. A Watershed in Crypto

The cryptocurrency markets are on the verge of a turning point that might resemble the historic bull runs of 2013, 2017, and 2021. Past cycle patterns are resurfacing, but there is one significant distinction: the institutions are present this time.

The cryptocurrency community has adopted that slogan as a rallying cry.

It encapsulates the suspense, the expectation, and the feeling that something enormous is going to happen.

In 2025, cryptocurrency may solidify its position as a long-term pillar of the global financial system rather than merely a frontier for speculation.

The optimism is supported by data.

The amount of bitcoin available on exchanges has fallen to its lowest point since August 2019, indicating a tightening supply, which usually occurs before significant increases in value. Institutional capital is pouring into the market, mostly due to ETF inflows.

It’s possible that a new expansion phase that rewrites valuations and generates riches for future generations is already under way.