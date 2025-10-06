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The post Grayscale Adds Staking to Ethereum and Solana Investment Products in U.S. First appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale has introduced staking to its ether and solana investment products, becoming the first firm to offer staking through U.S.-listed spot crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). The update applies to the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE), Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH$4,651.29, and Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL), which were already available to investors. Grayscale’s ETHE has an estimated $4.82 billion in net assets, while its mini trust has $3.31 billion. Its GSOL trust has $122.5 million in assets under management. By adding staking, Grayscale gives investors a way to earn rewards from blockchain networks without directly holding or managing the underlying assets. Staking is central to how proof-of-stake blockchains like Ethereum and Solana operate. Users who stake their funds help validate transactions and keep the network secure, and earn tokens in return. Grayscale says it will stake assets passively through institutional custodians and a network of validator providers, aiming to maintain network support while meeting fund objectives. ETHE and ETH offer exposure to ether, while GSOL holds solana and is currently traded over-the-counter. GSOL could become one of the first listed Solana ETPs with staking if approved for exchange trading, as the firm has filed to convert the fund. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/06/grayscale-adds-staking-to-ethereum-and-solana-investment-products-in-u-s-firstThe post Grayscale Adds Staking to Ethereum and Solana Investment Products in U.S. First appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale has introduced staking to its ether and solana investment products, becoming the first firm to offer staking through U.S.-listed spot crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). The update applies to the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE), Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH$4,651.29, and Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL), which were already available to investors. Grayscale’s ETHE has an estimated $4.82 billion in net assets, while its mini trust has $3.31 billion. Its GSOL trust has $122.5 million in assets under management. By adding staking, Grayscale gives investors a way to earn rewards from blockchain networks without directly holding or managing the underlying assets. Staking is central to how proof-of-stake blockchains like Ethereum and Solana operate. Users who stake their funds help validate transactions and keep the network secure, and earn tokens in return. Grayscale says it will stake assets passively through institutional custodians and a network of validator providers, aiming to maintain network support while meeting fund objectives. ETHE and ETH offer exposure to ether, while GSOL holds solana and is currently traded over-the-counter. GSOL could become one of the first listed Solana ETPs with staking if approved for exchange trading, as the firm has filed to convert the fund. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/06/grayscale-adds-staking-to-ethereum-and-solana-investment-products-in-u-s-first

Grayscale Adds Staking to Ethereum and Solana Investment Products in U.S. First

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 22:13
1 min read
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Grayscale has introduced staking to its ether and solana investment products, becoming the first firm to offer staking through U.S.-listed spot crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs).

The update applies to the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE), Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH$4,651.29, and Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL), which were already available to investors.

Grayscale’s ETHE has an estimated $4.82 billion in net assets, while its mini trust has $3.31 billion. Its GSOL trust has $122.5 million in assets under management.

By adding staking, Grayscale gives investors a way to earn rewards from blockchain networks without directly holding or managing the underlying assets.

Staking is central to how proof-of-stake blockchains like Ethereum and Solana operate. Users who stake their funds help validate transactions and keep the network secure, and earn tokens in return.

Grayscale says it will stake assets passively through institutional custodians and a network of validator providers, aiming to maintain network support while meeting fund objectives. ETHE and ETH offer exposure to ether, while GSOL holds solana and is currently traded over-the-counter.

GSOL could become one of the first listed Solana ETPs with staking if approved for exchange trading, as the firm has filed to convert the fund.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/06/grayscale-adds-staking-to-ethereum-and-solana-investment-products-in-u-s-first

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