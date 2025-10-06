Over $500M in Token Unlocks Set to Hit the Crypto Market This Week

The cryptocurrency market is preparing for a significant wave of token unlocks this week. Data from Tokenomist reveals that over $555 million worth of tokens are scheduled to be released into circulation over the next seven days. The anticipated unlocking events will include both single and linear unlocks. They could introduce increased volatility and liquidity shifts across several major projects. Over $555M in Token Unlocks to Test Market Resilience According to the report, major single unlocks, each exceeding $5 million in value, will involve several tokens, including ATH, APT, LINEA, BABY, BB, HOME, IO, and MOVE. Among them, APT (Aptos) and LINEA are likely to attract the most attention, given their strong presence in the Layer 1 and Layer 2 sectors, respectively. These one-time releases typically involve large amounts of tokens being made available to early investors, project teams, or ecosystem funds. These token unlocks often impact short-term market sentiment if the recipients decide to sell. In addition to these one-time events, the coming week will also see a series of substantial linear unlocks. These daily token releases are worth over $1 million each. The list includes several top-tier projects such as SOL, TRUMP, WLD, DOGE, IP, AVAX, ASTER, TIA, SUI, ETHFI, DOT, TAO, and NEAR. Linear unlocks occur gradually. They are often part of a vesting schedule designed to distribute tokens consistently over time to contributors, investors, or staking participants. Potential Impact on Crypto Market With a total value surpassing $555 million, these combined releases represent one of the largest scheduled token unlocks in recent weeks. Historically, major unlocks usually lead to short-term price fluctuations as additional tokens enter the market, increasing supply pressure. However, the overall impact depends on investor sentiment, current market trends, and the specific distribution strategies of each project. For instance, in previous unlock events, some tokens experienced temporary dips, followed by swift recoveries as investors took advantage of the increased liquidity. In other cases, sustained selling pressure led to prolonged corrections, particularly when unlocks coincided with weak market conditions. Analysts suggest that while not all unlocks immediately affect prices, traders often monitor these schedules to anticipate potential market moves. Projects like Solana and Avalanche are expected to attract special attention this week, given their large communities and active ecosystems. Similarly, emerging names such as ETHFI and TAO may see heightened activity as their tokens become more accessible. The mix of established and newer projects in this week’s unlock lineup makes it particularly diverse. It spans various sectors from DeFi to AI-driven protocols. The post Over $500M in Token Unlocks Set to Hit the Crypto Market This Week appeared first on CoinTab News. The cryptocurrency market is preparing for a significant wave of token unlocks this week. Data from Tokenomist reveals that over $555 million worth of tokens are scheduled to be released into circulation over the next seven days. The anticipated unlocking events will include both single and linear unlocks. They could introduce increased volatility and liquidity shifts across several major projects. Over $555M in Token Unlocks to Test Market Resilience According to the report, major single unlocks, each exceeding $5 million in value, will involve several tokens, including ATH, APT, LINEA, BABY, BB, HOME, IO, and MOVE. Among them, APT (Aptos) and LINEA are likely to attract the most attention, given their strong presence in the Layer 1 and Layer 2 sectors, respectively. These one-time releases typically involve large amounts of tokens being made available to early investors, project teams, or ecosystem funds. These token unlocks often impact short-term market sentiment if the recipients decide to sell. In addition to these one-time events, the coming week will also see a series of substantial linear unlocks. These daily token releases are worth over $1 million each. The list includes several top-tier projects such as SOL, TRUMP, WLD, DOGE, IP, AVAX, ASTER, TIA, SUI, ETHFI, DOT, TAO, and NEAR. Linear unlocks occur gradually. They are often part of a vesting schedule designed to distribute tokens consistently over time to contributors, investors, or staking participants. Potential Impact on Crypto Market With a total value surpassing $555 million, these combined releases represent one of the largest scheduled token unlocks in recent weeks. Historically, major unlocks usually lead to short-term price fluctuations as additional tokens enter the market, increasing supply pressure. However, the overall impact depends on investor sentiment, current market trends, and the specific distribution strategies of each project. For instance, in previous unlock events, some tokens experienced temporary dips, followed by swift recoveries as investors took advantage of the increased liquidity. In other cases, sustained selling pressure led to prolonged corrections, particularly when unlocks coincided with weak market conditions. Analysts suggest that while not all unlocks immediately affect prices, traders often monitor these schedules to anticipate potential market moves. Projects like Solana and Avalanche are expected to attract special attention this week, given their large communities and active ecosystems. Similarly, emerging names such as ETHFI and TAO may see heightened activity as their tokens become more accessible. The mix of established and newer projects in this week’s unlock lineup makes it particularly diverse. It spans various sectors from DeFi to AI-driven protocols. The post Over $500M in Token Unlocks Set to Hit the Crypto Market This Week appeared first on CoinTab News.