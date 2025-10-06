Reaper Actual Launches Foundation Alpha for Early Players

Reaper Actual, a new large-scale online shooter from Distinct Possibility Studios, opened its Foundation Alpha Series 1 on October 6, giving early players access to the persistent world of Marova and a chance to shape gameplay through developer-led playtests. The program allows participants to test mechanics, explore evolving maps, and provide feedback as the studio fine-tunes the game ahead of a planned 2026 Early Access release. Set on the fictional island of Marova, Reaper Actual blends large-scale first-person combat with MMO-style progression. Hundreds of players compete for territory against both rival participants and five AI-controlled factions, in a persistent
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