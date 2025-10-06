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TLDR The total stablecoin market capitalization crossed $300 billion for the first time in history. Tether USDT remains the largest stablecoin, with a market share of over $176 billion. Circle’s USDC reached a market capitalization of more than $74 billion in Q3 2025. Yield-bearing stablecoin USDe climbed to $14.83 billion in value during the same [...] The post USDT Dominates $300B Stablecoin Boom Amid Regulatory Clarity appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR The total stablecoin market capitalization crossed $300 billion for the first time in history. Tether USDT remains the largest stablecoin, with a market share of over $176 billion. Circle’s USDC reached a market capitalization of more than $74 billion in Q3 2025. Yield-bearing stablecoin USDe climbed to $14.83 billion in value during the same [...] The post USDT Dominates $300B Stablecoin Boom Amid Regulatory Clarity appeared first on CoinCentral.

USDT Dominates $300B Stablecoin Boom Amid Regulatory Clarity

Author: Coincentral
Source: Coincentral
2025/10/06 21:49
3 min read
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TLDR

  • The total stablecoin market capitalization crossed $300 billion for the first time in history.
  • Tether USDT remains the largest stablecoin, with a market share of over $176 billion.
  • Circle’s USDC reached a market capitalization of more than $74 billion in Q3 2025.
  • Yield-bearing stablecoin USDe climbed to $14.83 billion in value during the same period.
  • Regulatory clarity from the Genius Act and SEC guidance increased investor confidence in stablecoins.

The stablecoin market reached a historic $300 billion milestone this week, marking an all-time high in market capitalization. This sharp increase followed key US regulatory moves that improved institutional and retail confidence across digital finance. Tether (USDT) led the surge, followed by USDC and USDe, amid a record-breaking third quarter in 2025.

USDT Remains the Market Leader with $176B Valuation

Tether (USDT) maintained its position as the largest stablecoin, with a market share of 58.52% and a valuation of $176.241 billion. Institutional adoption accelerated after the Genius Act and SEC guidance clarified reserve and classification frameworks for stablecoins. These regulatory moves helped reduce concerns and boosted broader adoption in digital payments and decentralized finance.

This quarter, traditionally quiet for crypto, defied expectations and brought heightened on-chain activity and capital inflow into stablecoins. As large investors turned cautious on Bitcoin and Ether due to recent volatility, USDT benefited significantly. According to DeFiLlama data, traders increasingly chose USDT as a secure and liquid digital dollar proxy.

Furthermore, emerging markets accelerated USDT usage due to local currency instability and inflationary pressure, particularly in Nigeria and Venezuela. Digital dollar demand surged as users favored stablecoins for savings, cross-border remittances, and trade settlements. This trend embedded the US dollar deeper into global decentralized systems.

USDC Sees $74B Market Cap as Trust in Stablecoins Strengthens

Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) followed USDT, with its market capitalization rising to over $74 billion this week. Analysts attributed this growth to regulatory clarity and increasing demand from enterprises for compliant, dollar-pegged stablecoins. The SEC’s classification of stablecoins as cash equivalents made USDC more appealing to corporate treasuries.

With reliable reserves and comprehensive audits, USDC has become a preferred option for institutions seeking transparency and legal assurances in digital assets. Many platforms integrated USDC for trading, lending, and DeFi protocols, boosting its velocity and circulation. Confidence in the coin’s backing led to its expansion across financial platforms and services.

Circle also reported increased usage in tokenized settlements, digital commerce, and remittance corridors across Asia, Latin America, and Africa. As stablecoin utility expanded, so did trust, making USDC a critical player in the digital dollar ecosystem. Google Trends also showed a spike in search interest for “stablecoin” during policy announcement periods.

USDe Gains Momentum as Yield-Bearing Stablecoin Hits $14.83B

USDe, the third-largest stablecoin, reached $14.83 billion in market value, marking notable demand for yield-bearing digital dollars. The market favored USDe due to its embedded returns and DeFi compatibility amid slowed crypto price appreciation. It attracted users seeking passive income while preserving dollar value.

This growth aligned with declining returns in traditional savings products and stagnant crypto spot markets. Consequently, yield-bearing stablecoins like USDe became attractive as alternative income-generating instruments. Users deployed USDe across lending pools and liquidity protocols, further increasing its circulation.

However, John Murillo of B2BROKER warned of risks stemming from reserve opacity and regulatory gaps. He noted, “Stablecoins deepen the dollar’s reach, but operate outside conventional systems.” As 98% of stablecoins remain dollar-linked, their unchecked growth could pose systemic challenges for global financial stability.

The post USDT Dominates $300B Stablecoin Boom Amid Regulatory Clarity appeared first on CoinCentral.

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#SEC#DeFi#Spot#On-chain#Stablecoins

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