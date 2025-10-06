The post Nike CEO interview Elliott Hill says turnaround to take time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Nike store in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 3, 2025. Nhac Nguyen | Afp | Getty Images Nike‘s turnaround plan is showing early signs of progress, but it will “take a while” for the company to return to profitable growth, CEO Elliott Hill said in an interview with CNBC’s Sara Eisen aired Monday. “When we come to work we think about three brands, and then multiple sports under each brand and then 190 countries that roll up to our four geographies,” Hill said in a sit-down interview from the company’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. “Each brand times sport, and each [geography] times country, they’re at different stages of the evolution.” When asked when investors can expect Nike to get back to mid-to-high single digit revenue growth with strong margins, Hill acknowledged that “it’ll take time.” But he said the company has “the path” to get there. “It’s gonna take a while,” said Hill. “It’s not linear. But it is a portfolio, and ultimately the goal is to have the entire portfolio all working together to drive the revenue and the profit that we hope to deliver for all of our investors.” The comments come nearly a year into Hill’s tenure as CEO. Investors are looking for more clarity into how well his strategy to turn around the company is working as quarterly sales and profits have declined for much of the last year. The struggles have shown in Nike’s stock, which has fallen about 12% in the last year. While Wall Street knows how Hill plans to fix the company, it is still unclear how long it will take. Elliott Hill, CEO of Nike, speaking with CNBC. CNBC Since Hill took over last October, he’s worked to reverse many of the strategies implemented by his predecessor, former eBay CEO John… The post Nike CEO interview Elliott Hill says turnaround to take time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Nike store in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 3, 2025. Nhac Nguyen | Afp | Getty Images Nike‘s turnaround plan is showing early signs of progress, but it will “take a while” for the company to return to profitable growth, CEO Elliott Hill said in an interview with CNBC’s Sara Eisen aired Monday. “When we come to work we think about three brands, and then multiple sports under each brand and then 190 countries that roll up to our four geographies,” Hill said in a sit-down interview from the company’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. “Each brand times sport, and each [geography] times country, they’re at different stages of the evolution.” When asked when investors can expect Nike to get back to mid-to-high single digit revenue growth with strong margins, Hill acknowledged that “it’ll take time.” But he said the company has “the path” to get there. “It’s gonna take a while,” said Hill. “It’s not linear. But it is a portfolio, and ultimately the goal is to have the entire portfolio all working together to drive the revenue and the profit that we hope to deliver for all of our investors.” The comments come nearly a year into Hill’s tenure as CEO. Investors are looking for more clarity into how well his strategy to turn around the company is working as quarterly sales and profits have declined for much of the last year. The struggles have shown in Nike’s stock, which has fallen about 12% in the last year. While Wall Street knows how Hill plans to fix the company, it is still unclear how long it will take. Elliott Hill, CEO of Nike, speaking with CNBC. CNBC Since Hill took over last October, he’s worked to reverse many of the strategies implemented by his predecessor, former eBay CEO John…