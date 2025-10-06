The post Marjorie Taylor Greene is now up 180% on her AMD stock bet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AMD’s meteoric rally following its blockbuster deal with OpenAI has put one U.S. lawmaker in the spotlight: Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. According to disclosure filings, Greene purchased shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) on April 8, 2025, reported April 11, in a range between $1,001 and $15,000. She made additional purchases in the same range on April 9, May 5, and May 14. Since those trades, AMD has surged 179% from $78.21 to $218.31 at the time of publication, meaning Greene’s position has nearly tripled in value. Her well-timed entries stand out even more now that AMD has announced one of the largest AI hardware deals in history. On October 6, the chipmaker revealed it will supply OpenAI with up to 6 gigawatts of GPU capacity using its new Instinct MI450 processors. The rollout begins with 1 gigawatt in 2026 and scales from there, a commitment analysts say could generate tens of billions of dollars in new revenue. The agreement also includes a major equity component. OpenAI secured warrants to buy up to 160 million AMD shares, equal to roughly 10% of the company, contingent on performance milestones. The structure ties OpenAI’s upside directly to AMD’s long-term growth, reinforcing the partnership’s strategic weight. Politicians buy AMD stock before OpenAI deal Greene isn’t the only lawmaker to benefit from foresight on AMD. As Finbold previously reported, Representative Cleo Fields bought between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of AMD stock on August 15, while Representative Dan Newhouse purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 on August 18. Both transactions came just weeks before AMD disclosed its tie-up with OpenAI, a deal that immediately set off a historic rally in the stock. Shares of AMD skyrocketed more than 25% intraday on October 6 as news broke, briefly touching fresh record highs above $207. The spike… The post Marjorie Taylor Greene is now up 180% on her AMD stock bet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AMD’s meteoric rally following its blockbuster deal with OpenAI has put one U.S. lawmaker in the spotlight: Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. According to disclosure filings, Greene purchased shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) on April 8, 2025, reported April 11, in a range between $1,001 and $15,000. She made additional purchases in the same range on April 9, May 5, and May 14. Since those trades, AMD has surged 179% from $78.21 to $218.31 at the time of publication, meaning Greene’s position has nearly tripled in value. Her well-timed entries stand out even more now that AMD has announced one of the largest AI hardware deals in history. On October 6, the chipmaker revealed it will supply OpenAI with up to 6 gigawatts of GPU capacity using its new Instinct MI450 processors. The rollout begins with 1 gigawatt in 2026 and scales from there, a commitment analysts say could generate tens of billions of dollars in new revenue. The agreement also includes a major equity component. OpenAI secured warrants to buy up to 160 million AMD shares, equal to roughly 10% of the company, contingent on performance milestones. The structure ties OpenAI’s upside directly to AMD’s long-term growth, reinforcing the partnership’s strategic weight. Politicians buy AMD stock before OpenAI deal Greene isn’t the only lawmaker to benefit from foresight on AMD. As Finbold previously reported, Representative Cleo Fields bought between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of AMD stock on August 15, while Representative Dan Newhouse purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 on August 18. Both transactions came just weeks before AMD disclosed its tie-up with OpenAI, a deal that immediately set off a historic rally in the stock. Shares of AMD skyrocketed more than 25% intraday on October 6 as news broke, briefly touching fresh record highs above $207. The spike…