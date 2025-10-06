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While leading assets such as Ethereum and emerging giants like Hyperliquid command strong market positions, many traders are questioning whether […] The post The BFX Presale Has Rocketed Past $8.6m: Here’s Why Investors Are Flocking To It Right Now appeared first on Coindoo.While leading assets such as Ethereum and emerging giants like Hyperliquid command strong market positions, many traders are questioning whether […] The post The BFX Presale Has Rocketed Past $8.6m: Here’s Why Investors Are Flocking To It Right Now appeared first on Coindoo.

The BFX Presale Has Rocketed Past $8.6m: Here’s Why Investors Are Flocking To It Right Now

Author: Coindoo
Source: Coindoo
2025/10/06 21:21
4 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

While leading assets such as Ethereum and emerging giants like Hyperliquid command strong market positions, many traders are questioning whether they offer the same opportunities for high ROI as newer projects. This is where BlockchainFX (BFX) enters the spotlight, positioning itself as one of the best cryptos to buy today thanks to its presale momentum, multi-asset ecosystem, and powerful staking and payment features.

Presale Gains That Keep Growing – A Reward For Early Buyers

BlockchainFX has already raised more than $8.5 million in its presale, and with each tier of fundraising, the token price increases – meaning that early participants lock in the best possible value. At its current trading price of $0.026, investors are securing BFX at nearly half the projected listing value of $0.05, offering an immediate path to gains once it hits the market.

On top of this, the project is offering a limited-time 30% token bonus for investors who use the BLOCK30 code. This unique presale structure, combined with a bonus that enhances the total allocation, gives investors a rare opportunity to increase their holdings before the official market launch. With demand accelerating, the presale looks set to continue climbing in value, making it one of the best presales to buy now for those aiming to maximise their portfolio growth.

Passive Income Through A Powerful Staking Model

Beyond its presale momentum, BlockchainFX also delivers a robust staking model that sets it apart from other cryptocurrencies. The ecosystem redistributes trading fees directly to its community, enabling users to earn rewards in both BFX and USDT. This dual-earning mechanism makes staking far more appealing than many single-token reward models in the market today.

For investors, this represents a pathway to passive income that can scale significantly as the platform’s trading volumes increase. As a result, BlockchainFX is quickly emerging as a crypto with high ROI potential, offering consistent income streams rather than relying solely on speculative gains.

The Multi-Asset Trading Makes BFX A True Super App

Ethereum has become the backbone of decentralised finance and smart contracts, while Hyperliquid is making waves with its decentralised exchange model. However, both still face limitations – Ethereum in terms of transaction costs and scalability, and Hyperliquid in focusing primarily on derivatives despite boasting a near-$15 billion market cap.

BlockchainFX, by contrast, is building a fully decentralised super app that integrates crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, and more into a single trading platform. This diverse digital financial platform allows users to trade multiple asset classes seamlessly, combining the freedom of decentralisation with the breadth of traditional finance. For traders and investors who want flexibility across markets without leaving the blockchain ecosystem, BlockchainFX offers one of the best crypto price predictions in terms of long-term adoption.

Exclusive Access To The BFX Visa Card

Adding to its utility, BlockchainFX is launching the presale-exclusive BFX Visa Card, available only to early supporters. Offered in Metal or 18 Karat Gold editions, the card comes with premium benefits including:

  • Top-ups with BFX and over 20 cryptocurrencies
  • Transactions of up to $100,000
  • Monthly ATM withdrawals of up to $10,000
  • Use of BFX and USDT staking rewards directly for payments
  • Global acceptance across online and in-store retailers

This unique offering places BlockchainFX in a category of its own. By combining payment convenience with crypto rewards, the BFX Visa Card makes spending digital assets as simple as using traditional banking tools – all while tying real-world value to the token ecosystem.

BlockchainFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy Now

While Ethereum and Hyperliquid remain significant players, BlockchainFX’s rapidly expanding ecosystem, staking income model, and multi-asset trading vision are winning attention as investors consider the best cryptos to buy today. The project is carving out a space as a genuine contender for mass adoption, backed by an $8.5m+ presale that is still accelerating.

As its price climbs with each funding tier, early adopters have a chance to secure BFX tokens at a fraction of their projected launch value. Combined with the staking model and exclusive Visa Card, BlockchainFX is shaping up to be one of the best crypto investments of 2025 – and a compelling alternative to established names in the market.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post The BFX Presale Has Rocketed Past $8.6m: Here’s Why Investors Are Flocking To It Right Now appeared first on Coindoo.

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