Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
XRP is positioning for a strong 2025, with analysts watching the $4 zone as momentum builds around technical breakouts, whale accumulation, and pending ETF decisions. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu(SHIB) is turning up from a broad accumulation stage into ‘Uptober’ and MAGACOIN FINANCE is increasingly appearing on traders’ watchlists as an agile low-cap alternative for capital rotation [...] The post XRP Price Prediction 2025 — Ripple Eyes $4 as SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Gain Investor Attention appeared first on Blockonomi.XRP is positioning for a strong 2025, with analysts watching the $4 zone as momentum builds around technical breakouts, whale accumulation, and pending ETF decisions. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu(SHIB) is turning up from a broad accumulation stage into ‘Uptober’ and MAGACOIN FINANCE is increasingly appearing on traders’ watchlists as an agile low-cap alternative for capital rotation [...] The post XRP Price Prediction 2025 — Ripple Eyes $4 as SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Gain Investor Attention appeared first on Blockonomi.

XRP Price Prediction 2025 — Ripple Eyes $4 as SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Gain Investor Attention

Author: Blockonomi
Source: Blockonomi
2025/10/06 21:30
3 min read
XRP
XRP$1.2069-5.79%
4
4$0.008168-8.03%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000005186-5.64%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0014011+3.28%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

XRP is positioning for a strong 2025, with analysts watching the $4 zone as momentum builds around technical breakouts, whale accumulation, and pending ETF decisions.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu(SHIB) is turning up from a broad accumulation stage into ‘Uptober’ and MAGACOIN FINANCE is increasingly appearing on traders’ watchlists as an agile low-cap alternative for capital rotation in October.

XRP: Eyeing $4 with ETF and Institutional Flows

XRP has reclaimed the crucial $3 area and printed a multi-day RSI “golden cross,” a setup that some technicians say could carry price toward the $3.98–$4.32 band in October if follow-through persists.

Fresh institutional catalysts are also contributing to that outlook as reports show a new institutional lending activity around XRP from SBI. Also, up to 7 ETF applications remain under SEC review with first decisions expected this October. These factors keep the flows constructive even as volatility chops.

Against that backdrop, analysts generally frame $2.75–$2.80 as the near-term support shelf; a decisive weekly close over $3 is viewed as the gateway to extend gains into Q4 and keep 2025 targets between ~$3.20 and $4.50 in play, with stretch outcomes discussed if ETF approvals materialize.

SHIB: Accumulation Phase Fuels Uptober Hopes

SHIB has spent weeks grinding through an accumulation channel with whales active and the token repeatedly probing long-term moving averages. Crypto media recent coverage highlighted efforts to reclaim the 200-day SMA as volumes improved—historically a constructive backdrop when sellers thin out

Into October, traders are watching the $0.000012–$0.000014 band: sustained closes above that zone would validate the base and open room for continuation, while dips that hold prior supports would keep the higher-low structure intact.

Shiba Inu price movement

For now, SHIB’s “do-more-with-less-supply-on-exchanges” narrative and ongoing ecosystem work keep it in the conversation for a seasonal rally.

MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Breakout Contender on Trader Radars

Analysts now see XRP surging toward $4 in 2025, setting the stage for what could be Ripple’s strongest year since its SEC victory. But the real surprise, they say, could come from MAGACOIN FINANCE, which is drawing speculative capital as traders hunt for the next breakout altcoin.

While large-caps dominate headlines, some market watchers are rotating a slice of risk toward MAGACOIN FINANCE as a lower-cap counterpart that can move faster during liquidity bursts.

The project emphasizes lightweight tokenomics and community-led expansion. Per public disclosures, the project features an audit- conducted by a recognized third-party blockchain security firm, reviewed core contract functions for vulnerabilities and transparency, ensuring investors that the protocol’s mechanics operate as intended.

Bottom Line

Heading into Q4 and early 2025, XRP’s mix of technical strength, institutional developments, and ETF optionality keeps the $4 conversation alive, with near-term trend health hinging on how price behaves around $3.

SHIB’s steady base-building leaves room for an “Uptober” continuation if resistance gives way, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is becoming a favored secondary bet for traders seeking fresh rotation outside the majors. Together, these three offer a spectrum of setups—from blue-chip momentum to speculative agility—as the market’s next leg takes shape.

Learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE:

  • Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
  • X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
  • Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

The post XRP Price Prediction 2025 — Ripple Eyes $4 as SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Gain Investor Attention appeared first on Blockonomi.

Market Opportunity
XRP Logo
XRP Price(XRP)
$1.2069
$1.2069$1.2069
-1.25%
USD
XRP (XRP) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#ETF#Whale#Lending

You May Also Like

Pi Network Surprise: June Mining Rate Rises as the Algorithm Adjusts Behind the Scenes

Pi Network Surprise: June Mining Rate Rises as the Algorithm Adjusts Behind the Scenes

Pi Network has once again captured the attention of the crypto community following the latest update to its Base Mining Rate. Data shared by community sourc
Share
Hokanews2026/06/03 09:57
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02
Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

The market will show a downward trend in the short term, and then rebound and set new highs in the second half of the year.
Share
PANews2025/04/28 19:40

Trending News

More

Japanese Yen Pressures 160.00 Level Against Dollar as Markets Test Intervention Resolve

Pi Network Moves Toward Instant Global Mainnet Rollout

Pi Network’s Silent Strategy Explained: Why Building Matters More Than Hype

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Drift Protocol Crashes 40.5% Despite $24M Market Cap: What the Data Reveals

24/7 Live News

More

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

BTC long liquidations reach highest level since October 10 event.

Author: Byzantine General07:08

BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.

Author: Crypto Caesar02:56

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,325.24
$66,325.24$66,325.24

-1.45%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,838.87
$1,838.87$1,838.87

-3.97%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$73.33
$73.33$73.33

-4.00%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00095
$1.00095$1.00095

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2069
$1.2069$1.2069

-1.25%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage