Here’s XRP Price if XRP ETFs Attract $10B in First Month

The XRP price could soar to new all-time highs if the Canary Capital CEO's updated first-month target for XRP ETFs plays out. Several major firms, including Grayscale, Canary Capital, 21Shares, and Bitwise, are now awaiting approval of their XRP ETF filings this month, October.
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Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.
Author: ryandcrypto10:31
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46
BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.
Author: Crypto Caesar02:56