Here’s XRP Price if XRP ETFs Attract $10B in First Month

The XRP price could soar to new all-time highs if the Canary Capital CEO's updated first-month target for XRP ETFs plays out. Several major firms, including Grayscale, Canary Capital, 21Shares, and Bitwise, are now awaiting approval of their XRP ETF filings this month, October.Visit Website The XRP price could soar to new all-time highs if the Canary Capital CEO's updated first-month target for XRP ETFs plays out. Several major firms, including Grayscale, Canary Capital, 21Shares, and Bitwise, are now awaiting approval of their XRP ETF filings this month, October.Visit Website