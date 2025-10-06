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The post Bitcoin ETFs Achieved Second-Largest Weekly Inflows in History as Corporate Buying Hit $1.2B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s an exciting time for $BTC as Bitcoin treasury companies added $1.2B in BTC to their reserves last week, while analysts speculate that Bitcoin’s new all-time high resulted from Bitcoin ETFs. Metaplanet led last week’s Bitcoin purchases by buying 5,258 Bitcoins on Wednesday, while Strategy continued to accumulate with an additional 196 Bitcoins bought. However, while Bitcoin treasuries undoubtedly contributed to Bitcoin’s rally that pushed the price above $125K, the main driver of recent price action is spot Bitcoin ETFs, which saw a net inflow of $3.24 billion last week. Analysts predict that altcoins like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), which are fundamentally linked to Bitcoin’s success as an asset, are expected to rally as a result. We’ll discuss why $HYPER might succeed in a moment, but let’s focus on where the Bitcoin activity is happening first. Why is the Price of Bitcoin Spiking? It’s a mix of growing distrust in the USD and increasing demand for Bitcoin. The US dollar experienced its worst first half of the year since 1973, prompting traders to seek alternative assets not tied to the dollar to preserve value. Consequently, Bitcoin has surged, nearly doubling over the past year. ETFs are driving much of the activity in a shrinking Bitcoin supply. By August 11th this year, crypto ETFs had accumulated $29.4B in inflows. Last week was the second-best week for Bitcoin ETFs to date, after November 2024’s record-breaking $6.2B in $BTC inflows. According to financial research company River, demand is quickly surpassing supply for Bitcoin. In 2025, ETFs are buying about 1,430 $BTC on average each day. ETFs now hold over 1.5M Bitcoin, with industry giant Strategy owning 3% of the total possible global supply of $BTC. Bitcoin inflows are beneficial for the entire industry, as capital from Bitcoin tends to trickle down into other altcoins… The post Bitcoin ETFs Achieved Second-Largest Weekly Inflows in History as Corporate Buying Hit $1.2B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s an exciting time for $BTC as Bitcoin treasury companies added $1.2B in BTC to their reserves last week, while analysts speculate that Bitcoin’s new all-time high resulted from Bitcoin ETFs. Metaplanet led last week’s Bitcoin purchases by buying 5,258 Bitcoins on Wednesday, while Strategy continued to accumulate with an additional 196 Bitcoins bought. However, while Bitcoin treasuries undoubtedly contributed to Bitcoin’s rally that pushed the price above $125K, the main driver of recent price action is spot Bitcoin ETFs, which saw a net inflow of $3.24 billion last week. Analysts predict that altcoins like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), which are fundamentally linked to Bitcoin’s success as an asset, are expected to rally as a result. We’ll discuss why $HYPER might succeed in a moment, but let’s focus on where the Bitcoin activity is happening first. Why is the Price of Bitcoin Spiking? It’s a mix of growing distrust in the USD and increasing demand for Bitcoin. The US dollar experienced its worst first half of the year since 1973, prompting traders to seek alternative assets not tied to the dollar to preserve value. Consequently, Bitcoin has surged, nearly doubling over the past year. ETFs are driving much of the activity in a shrinking Bitcoin supply. By August 11th this year, crypto ETFs had accumulated $29.4B in inflows. Last week was the second-best week for Bitcoin ETFs to date, after November 2024’s record-breaking $6.2B in $BTC inflows. According to financial research company River, demand is quickly surpassing supply for Bitcoin. In 2025, ETFs are buying about 1,430 $BTC on average each day. ETFs now hold over 1.5M Bitcoin, with industry giant Strategy owning 3% of the total possible global supply of $BTC. Bitcoin inflows are beneficial for the entire industry, as capital from Bitcoin tends to trickle down into other altcoins…

Bitcoin ETFs Achieved Second-Largest Weekly Inflows in History as Corporate Buying Hit $1.2B

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 21:31
4 min read
Bitcoin
BTC$66,704.61-5.49%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

It’s an exciting time for $BTC as Bitcoin treasury companies added $1.2B in BTC to their reserves last week, while analysts speculate that Bitcoin’s new all-time high resulted from Bitcoin ETFs.

Metaplanet led last week’s Bitcoin purchases by buying 5,258 Bitcoins on Wednesday, while Strategy continued to accumulate with an additional 196 Bitcoins bought.

However, while Bitcoin treasuries undoubtedly contributed to Bitcoin’s rally that pushed the price above $125K, the main driver of recent price action is spot Bitcoin ETFs, which saw a net inflow of $3.24 billion last week.

Analysts predict that altcoins like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), which are fundamentally linked to Bitcoin’s success as an asset, are expected to rally as a result. We’ll discuss why $HYPER might succeed in a moment, but let’s focus on where the Bitcoin activity is happening first.

Why is the Price of Bitcoin Spiking?

It’s a mix of growing distrust in the USD and increasing demand for Bitcoin. The US dollar experienced its worst first half of the year since 1973, prompting traders to seek alternative assets not tied to the dollar to preserve value. Consequently, Bitcoin has surged, nearly doubling over the past year.

ETFs are driving much of the activity in a shrinking Bitcoin supply. By August 11th this year, crypto ETFs had accumulated $29.4B in inflows. Last week was the second-best week for Bitcoin ETFs to date, after November 2024’s record-breaking $6.2B in $BTC inflows.

According to financial research company River, demand is quickly surpassing supply for Bitcoin. In 2025, ETFs are buying about 1,430 $BTC on average each day.

ETFs now hold over 1.5M Bitcoin, with industry giant Strategy owning 3% of the total possible global supply of $BTC.

Bitcoin inflows are beneficial for the entire industry, as capital from Bitcoin tends to trickle down into other altcoins over time. That’s great news for projects like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), which is betting on the long-term value of the Bitcoin network.

Bitcoin Hyper – A Layer-2 Solution Hypercharging the Bitcoin Network with Faster Speeds and Lower Fees

$HYPER is the official token for Bitcoin Hyper, a project that’s hypercharging the Bitcoin network with a Layer-2 solution powered by a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM).

Institutional interest in $BTC only continues to grow, making it one of the best investment cryptos on the market. However, it’s pretty challenging to use in day-to-day life due to slow clearing speeds and high transaction fees.

Part of this is due to scalability: The Bitcoin network only processes around 7-10 transactions per second, which slows down the network as more users buy $BTC.

That’s where Bitcoin Hyper comes in. It utilizes an SVM-powered Layer 2 to handle thousands of transactions per second, while also supporting dApps. Whether you want to trade NFTs, swap crypto, or use DeFi apps, Bitcoin Hyper can handle it all while you keep your hands on your $BTC for long-term growth.

Transferring $BTC between the Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks is handled by a Canonical Bridge. When you send your $BTC to the address on the Layer 1, it’s held in custody while an equivalent amount of wrapped $BTC is minted on the Layer 2.

It all works thanks to $HYPER, the official utility token of Bitcoin Hyper. Using $HYPER reduces the fees you pay for crypto swaps and smart contract executions, allowing you to maximize the value of your $BTC.

Holding $HYPER also gives you access to the Bitcoin Hyper DAO, letting you vote on the direction of the Bitcoin Hyper network. Additionally, some features in Bitcoin Hyper dApps will be gated, allowing only $HYPER holders to access them.

The Bitcoin Hyper presale has already attracted over $21.7M in token purchases to date, increasing the price to $0.013065. You can buy now and receive up to 55% in staking rewards per annum, but time’s running out – it’s a dynamic presale, so those offers won’t be around forever.

Purchase $HYPER today while Bitcoin is still taking off.

All crypto products are volatile. Make sure to always do your own research before investing and only invest what you’re prepared to lose. This article is not financial advice.

Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin-etf-second-largest-weekly-inflow-bitcoin-hyper

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin-etf-second-largest-weekly-inflow-bitcoin-hyper/

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