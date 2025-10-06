Alameda Research wallets still hold $1.2 billion in assets, with SOL accounting for the majority.

PANews reported on October 6th that, according to Protos, despite FTX and its sister company Alameda Research entering bankruptcy proceedings, Alameda's crypto wallets still hold $1.2 billion worth of digital assets, of which approximately $1 billion is Solana (SOL). Furthermore, FTX's wallets (excluding Alameda) also hold nearly $600 million in crypto assets.
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46
BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.
Author: Crypto Caesar02:56
Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.
Author: Crypto Pump01:17