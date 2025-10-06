Alameda Research wallets still hold $1.2 billion in assets, with SOL accounting for the majority.

PANews reported on October 6th that, according to Protos, despite FTX and its sister company Alameda Research entering bankruptcy proceedings, Alameda's crypto wallets still hold $1.2 billion worth of digital assets, of which approximately $1 billion is Solana (SOL). Furthermore, FTX's wallets (excluding Alameda) also hold nearly $600 million in crypto assets. PANews reported on October 6th that, according to Protos, despite FTX and its sister company Alameda Research entering bankruptcy proceedings, Alameda's crypto wallets still hold $1.2 billion worth of digital assets, of which approximately $1 billion is Solana (SOL). Furthermore, FTX's wallets (excluding Alameda) also hold nearly $600 million in crypto assets.