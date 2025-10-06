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The post Aptos, Linea, Aethir Lead October’s Crypto Token Unlock Wave appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market will welcome tokens worth more than $555 million in the second week of October 2025. Notably, three projects—Aethir (ATH), Aptos (APT), and Linea (LINEA)—will release significant new token supplies. These unlocks could introduce market volatility and influence short-term price dynamics. Here is a breakdown of what to watch for in each project. Sponsored 1. Aethir (ATH) Unlock Date: October 12 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 1.26 billion ATH (3% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 12.21 billion ATH Total supply: 42 billion ATH Aethir is a decentralized cloud infrastructure platform that provides Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) resources for artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, and computational tasks. It gives users scalable and cost-effective access to high-performance computing in Web3 ecosystems.   On October 12, Aethir will release 1.26 billion tokens valued at approximately $69.28 million. This accounts for about 16.08% of the current released supply.   ATH Crypto Token Unlock in October. Source: Tokenomist Furthermore, the team will airdrop the entire unlocked altcoin supply by the end of this week. Sponsored 2. Aptos (APT) Unlock Date: October 11 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 11.31 million APT (0.96% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 704.14 million APT Total supply: 1.78 billion APT Aptos is a layer-1 blockchain platform developed by Aptos Labs. It uses the Move programming language. The network provides scalability, security, and efficiency, and supports DeFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and gaming applications. The team will release 11.31 million tokens on October 11, following its pattern of monthly cliff unlocks. The supply is worth $59.60 million, representing 2.15% of the released supply. Sponsored APT Crypto Token Unlock in October. Source: Tokenomist The team will award 3.96 million APT to core contributors. The community and investors will get 3.21 million and 2.81 million tokens, respectively. Lastly, Aptos will give 1.33… The post Aptos, Linea, Aethir Lead October’s Crypto Token Unlock Wave appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market will welcome tokens worth more than $555 million in the second week of October 2025. Notably, three projects—Aethir (ATH), Aptos (APT), and Linea (LINEA)—will release significant new token supplies. These unlocks could introduce market volatility and influence short-term price dynamics. Here is a breakdown of what to watch for in each project. Sponsored 1. Aethir (ATH) Unlock Date: October 12 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 1.26 billion ATH (3% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 12.21 billion ATH Total supply: 42 billion ATH Aethir is a decentralized cloud infrastructure platform that provides Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) resources for artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, and computational tasks. It gives users scalable and cost-effective access to high-performance computing in Web3 ecosystems.   On October 12, Aethir will release 1.26 billion tokens valued at approximately $69.28 million. This accounts for about 16.08% of the current released supply.   ATH Crypto Token Unlock in October. Source: Tokenomist Furthermore, the team will airdrop the entire unlocked altcoin supply by the end of this week. Sponsored 2. Aptos (APT) Unlock Date: October 11 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 11.31 million APT (0.96% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 704.14 million APT Total supply: 1.78 billion APT Aptos is a layer-1 blockchain platform developed by Aptos Labs. It uses the Move programming language. The network provides scalability, security, and efficiency, and supports DeFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and gaming applications. The team will release 11.31 million tokens on October 11, following its pattern of monthly cliff unlocks. The supply is worth $59.60 million, representing 2.15% of the released supply. Sponsored APT Crypto Token Unlock in October. Source: Tokenomist The team will award 3.96 million APT to core contributors. The community and investors will get 3.21 million and 2.81 million tokens, respectively. Lastly, Aptos will give 1.33…

Aptos, Linea, Aethir Lead October’s Crypto Token Unlock Wave

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 20:35
3 min read
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LINEA$0.002918-5.29%
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TOKEN$0.002738-0.97%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

The crypto market will welcome tokens worth more than $555 million in the second week of October 2025. Notably, three projects—Aethir (ATH), Aptos (APT), and Linea (LINEA)—will release significant new token supplies.

These unlocks could introduce market volatility and influence short-term price dynamics. Here is a breakdown of what to watch for in each project.

Sponsored

1. Aethir (ATH)

  • Unlock Date: October 12
  • Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 1.26 billion ATH (3% of Total Supply)
  • Current Circulating Supply: 12.21 billion ATH
  • Total supply: 42 billion ATH

Aethir is a decentralized cloud infrastructure platform that provides Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) resources for artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, and computational tasks. It gives users scalable and cost-effective access to high-performance computing in Web3 ecosystems.  

On October 12, Aethir will release 1.26 billion tokens valued at approximately $69.28 million. This accounts for about 16.08% of the current released supply.  

ATH Crypto Token Unlock in October. Source: Tokenomist

Furthermore, the team will airdrop the entire unlocked altcoin supply by the end of this week.

Sponsored

2. Aptos (APT)

  • Unlock Date: October 11
  • Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 11.31 million APT (0.96% of Total Supply)
  • Current Circulating Supply: 704.14 million APT
  • Total supply: 1.78 billion APT

Aptos is a layer-1 blockchain platform developed by Aptos Labs. It uses the Move programming language. The network provides scalability, security, and efficiency, and supports DeFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and gaming applications.

The team will release 11.31 million tokens on October 11, following its pattern of monthly cliff unlocks. The supply is worth $59.60 million, representing 2.15% of the released supply.

Sponsored

APT Crypto Token Unlock in October. Source: Tokenomist

The team will award 3.96 million APT to core contributors. The community and investors will get 3.21 million and 2.81 million tokens, respectively. Lastly, Aptos will give 1.33 million tokens to the foundation.

3. Linea (LINEA)

  • Unlock Date: October 10
  • Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 1.08 billion LINEA (1.5% of Total Supply)
  • Current Circulating Supply: 15.48 billion LINEA
  • Total supply: 72 billion LINEA

Sponsored

Linea is a zkEVM Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH). The network provides fast, low-cost transactions while maintaining compatibility with Ethereum tools and security.  

The network will unlock 1.08 billion tokens valued at around $29.4 million on October 10. The upcoming release represents 6.57% of the released supply

LINEA Crypto Token Unlock in October. Source: Tokenomist

Linea will split the supply into two ways: 600.08 million tokens for long-term alignment, and 480.07 million LINEA for Ignition.

In addition to these, other prominent unlocks that investors can look out for in the second week of October include Babylon (BABY), peaq (PEAQ), and BounceBit (BB).

Source: https://beincrypto.com/crypto-token-unlocks-in-the-second-week-of-october/

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