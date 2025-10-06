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MandalChain has passed the concept to execution after nearly two years of construction with its community. Its native token, KPG, is currently in public presale in Round 2 – a milestone that will initiate a greater mission of the creation of digital nations and intelligent economies, starting with the creation of one in Indonesia. The […] The post MandalaChain Presale Goes Live — Why Analysts Call MDL the Next Big Layer-1 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.MandalChain has passed the concept to execution after nearly two years of construction with its community. Its native token, KPG, is currently in public presale in Round 2 – a milestone that will initiate a greater mission of the creation of digital nations and intelligent economies, starting with the creation of one in Indonesia. The […] The post MandalaChain Presale Goes Live — Why Analysts Call MDL the Next Big Layer-1 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

MandalaChain Presale Goes Live — Why Analysts Call MDL the Next Big Layer-1

Author: LiveBitcoinNews
Source: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/06 15:38
4 min read
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MandalChain has passed the concept to execution after nearly two years of construction with its community. Its native token, KPG, is currently in public presale in Round 2 – a milestone that will initiate a greater mission of the creation of digital nations and intelligent economies, starting with the creation of one in Indonesia. The objective of the team is not only another blockchain, but a community-driven and purposeful technology digital infrastructure.
SOURCE:X

Round Two Momentum 5.1% Sold and Counting 

There is an increasing interest in the market. In a few days after its launch, the MandalaChain presale sold 5.1 percent of its tokens, which is an indication of good participation levels among early adopters and the general blockchain enthusiasts. Such level of sales is an indicator of trust in the essence of the project, as well as its ability to transform KPG into a multi-utility asset within an environment that unites governance, digital identity, and decentralized infrastructure.  

Round 2 is the round where KPG will be sold at a price of 0.027 per share, and it is a price that is reflective of the initial growth of the project. Over 2.3 million USD has already been collected and this round is one of the critical tests of the level of trust and long-term adoption in the community. The participation plan does not incentivize speculation, but rather real participation, which aids in stabilising the network in terms of tokenomics and governance.

Building From the Ground Up  

The founders of MandalaChain have been working silently to develop an ecosystem based on actual solutions, rather than on glittering generalities, over a period of nearly two years. They have the goal of a Layer-1 blockchain that is application-based and enables sovereign digital economies. With real-world application and governance development, MandalaChain will expand by basing development there on Indonesia, the fastest-digitizing country. National-first approach is used so that the technology would be appropriate to the needs of the population and remain highly scalable and decentralized. MandalaChain facilitates the adoption of social and institutional infrastructure into the chain in the long term in the areas of governance, education, logistics, and finance.

KPG Powered Intelligent Economies

KPG is the basic utility token that drives the MandalaChain ecosystem. It facilitates transactions, it functions as staking collateral and it facilitates participation in governance. With the addition of users, businesses, and local governments, KPG becomes not merely a medium, but a key driver of smart digital economies. Analysts refer to it as a next big Layer-1 candidate since it is useful due to its real-life implementation, rather than speculation. The tokenomics facilitate a sustainable network which promotes the idea of circular value and cross-border interoperability that would allow KPG to fit in the context of the broader Web3 ecosystem.

Indonesia Starts Digital Nations.  

MandalaChain begins in Indonesia but will extend to other parts of the world by collaborating with the local developers, governments and businesses. This is not a plan that just adopts blockchain, but it is a plan to reshape the national infrastructure in the digital age. Being a technological framework and a socio-economic construct, MandalaChain is a cautious measure to incorporate a mix of public-sector objectives with decentralization. Its modular additions allow it to have a layered architecture, which facilitates integrations with other modules, but in a way that does not compromise sovereignty, and this is beneficial to developers and policymakers.

Making History Together  

Lets make history together is not merely a word but it is also the nature of the ethos behind MandalaChain. Each token that is bought, each validator node created and each partnership that is built are individual moves toward the creation of decentralized, intelligent economies based on real-world utility.

The Round 2 presale, where KPG will be sold at $0.027 and 5.1 per cent of tokens are already sold, is not just an investment event but a point of transition in a multi-step mission. Having already raised 2.3 million dollars, the trend of the project is both technologically relevant and useful to the population.

MandalaChain Welcome to the place where digital countries are formed, where communities  

establish governance, and where smart economies start. 

For more information about $KPG visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mandalachain.io/  

Buy the presale : https://token.mandalachain.io/ 

Twitter/X:  https://twitter.com/MandalaChain 

Telegram:https://t.me/+9NtdP2VucUAyZDhk 

Email:info@mandalachain.io 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post MandalaChain Presale Goes Live — Why Analysts Call MDL the Next Big Layer-1 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

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