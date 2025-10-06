The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Attract Billions in Weekly Inflows appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Between September 29 and October 3, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a massive net inflow of $3.24 billion, marking the second-largest weekly inflow ever. Ethereum spot ETFs also recorded strong demand with a $1.3 billion net inflow, as all nine ETFs reported positive gains. This surge in ETF investment highlights growing institutional interest and increasing confidence … The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Attract Billions in Weekly Inflows appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Between September 29 and October 3, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a massive net inflow of $3.24 billion, marking the second-largest weekly inflow ever. Ethereum spot ETFs also recorded strong demand with a $1.3 billion net inflow, as all nine ETFs reported positive gains. This surge in ETF investment highlights growing institutional interest and increasing confidence …