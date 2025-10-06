The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Attract Billions in Weekly Inflows appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Between September 29 and October 3, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a massive net inflow of $3.24 billion, marking the second-largest weekly inflow ever. Ethereum spot ETFs also recorded strong demand with a $1.3 billion net inflow, as all nine ETFs reported positive gains. This surge in ETF investment highlights growing institutional interest and increasing confidence in the crypto market’s long-term potential. It’s a strong start to October for Bitcoin and Ethereum investors.
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46
BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.
Author: Crypto Caesar02:56
Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.
Author: Crypto Pump01:17